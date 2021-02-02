21 out of the 30 most polluted cities in the world are in India

Air pollution is one of the biggest concerns in India. A 2019 worldwide survey ranked India as the 5th country with the worst air quality in the world, after Bangladesh, Pakistan, Mongolia, and Afghanistan. What was more shocking was that 21 out of the 30 most polluted cities were in India. In the same year, air pollution-related diseases led to the death of over 2 million people in India. Exposure to higher pollution levels, particularly PM 2.5, is associated with cardiovascular diseases (CVDs). The good news is that researchers have found an effective way to reduce this air pollution-related cardiovascular risk. Also Read - Hypertension Diet: Can wheat help you manage blood pressure levels?

A new study, published in the journal Hypertension, has suggested that intensive lowering of blood pressure (BP) can help reduce the risk of developing cardiovascular diseases in patients exposed to high levels of air pollution. Also Read - Beware! Air pollution can lead to irreversible blindness. Here’s how to stay safe

The researchers from the Case Western Reserve University in the US found that intensive BP lowering (defined as goal systolic blood pressure lower than 120 mmHg) led to significant reduction in cardiovascular events (including heart attacks, strokes, heart failure, or death from cardiovascular diseases) especially in patients exposed to higher pollution levels. Also Read - Difference in blood pressure between arms linked to greater early death risk

Previous studies have linked exposure to PM 2.5 (particulate matter smaller than 2.5 microns) with acute and chronic increases in blood pressure and hypertension.

The authors of the new study concluded that lowering of BP is particularly beneficial for patients who are exposed to high levels of fine particulate matter.

What are cardiovascular diseases?

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are the number 1 cause of death globally, leading to an estimated 17.9 million deaths each year.

As per the definition given by the WHO, cardiovascular diseases are a group of disorders of the heart and blood vessels. These include coronary heart disease, arrhythmias, rheumatic heart disease, heart attack, stroke, vascular disease, among others. Heart attacks and strokes are responsible for 4 out of 5CVD deaths and one third of these deaths occur prematurely in people under 70 years of age.

Symptoms of cardiovascular diseases

Signs and symptoms of CVDs may vary depending on the specific condition. However, common symptoms associated with a cardiovascular problem include:

pain or pressure in the chest

pain or discomfort in the arms, left shoulder, elbows, jaw, or back

shortness of breath

nausea and fatigue

light-headedness or dizziness

cold sweats

Being overweight or obese as well as having high blood pressure, glucose, and lipids indicate that you’re at risk for developing CVDs. Identifying these risk factors and ensuring appropriate treatment can prevent premature deaths.

Can you prevent cardiovascular diseases?

Yes, some of the disorders within CVDs can be prevented by following a healthy lifestyle, which include maintaining a healthy weight, getting regular exercise, and eating a heart-healthy diet. Smoking is identified as major risk factor for almost all forms of CVD. So, if you smoke, quit it before it damages your heart.

What is a heart-healthy diet? It is a diet that focuses on eating more fruits and vegetables as well as foods that contain polyunsaturated fats and omega-3, such as oily fish while reducing the intake of processed food, salt, saturated fat, and added sugar.

A growing evidence also links exposure to air pollution to cardiovascular illness and mortality. In fact, a 2019 World Health Organisation report, said that more than 20 percent of all cardiovascular disease deaths are caused by air pollution—that’s more than three million deaths every year. It warned that these numbers will continue to rise unless global action is not taken to address this issue.

With inputs from IANS