Air pollution is one of the biggest concerns in India. A 2019 worldwide survey ranked India as the 5th country with the worst air quality in the world after Bangladesh Pakistan Mongolia and Afghanistan. What was more shocking was that 21 out of the 30 most polluted cities were in India. In the same year air pollution-related diseases led to the death of over 2 million people in India. Exposure to higher pollution levels particularly PM 2.5 is associated with cardiovascular diseases (CVDs). The good news is that researchers have found an effective way to reduce this air pollution-related cardiovascular