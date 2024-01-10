Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
The Indian atmosphere contains a significantly high amount of particulate matter or PM2.5 which contributes to air pollution. PM2.5 is dangerous because of the following reasons, they are very small in size for instance, a diameter of 2.5 micrometer or smaller. They can be present both in the solid forma and liquid droplets. Because of its tiny size, it can enter the body as well as the organs causing severe damage. The higher the pollution level in the atmosphere, the more the presence of PM2.5.
A study conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, states that increase in exposure to PM2.5 pollutants by every 10 microgram or metre cube could increase the prevalence of anaemia in women by 7.23 percent. Anaemia is a disease that happens when the blood haemoglobin count or red blood cell count drops lower than normal. Du to this, the blood's capacity to carry the adequate amount of oxygen also reduces drastically leading to severe symptoms. Some major symptoms of anaemia are weakness, fatigue, lethargy and fainting.
The study revealed that particulate matter may be one of the reasons of anaemia in women. The title of the study is, 'Reducing the Burden of Anaemia in Indian Women of Reproductive Age With Clean-Air Target.'
Experts studied the data from the National Family Health Survey-4 and National Sample Survey Office and established this link between pollution and anaemia. It was published in the Nature Sustainability journal. Accorsing to the data, more women between the age range of 15 to 49 expereinced anemia and the percentage increased from 53.1 to 57 in one year. Pregnant women also experienced more symptoms of anemia and the percentage increased from 50.4 one year to 52.2 the next year.
Experts state that the presence of sulphate, black carbon in PM2.5 can also have a huge impact on aneamia. Its impacts are more than the impact organics and dust have on health.
