Air Pollution-Induced Anaemia: Why Are Women At High Risk?

Exposure to PM2.5 or particulate matter can increase your chance of developing anemia, says study.

The Indian atmosphere contains a significantly high amount of particulate matter or PM2.5 which contributes to air pollution. PM2.5 is dangerous because of the following reasons, they are very small in size for instance, a diameter of 2.5 micrometer or smaller. They can be present both in the solid forma and liquid droplets. Because of its tiny size, it can enter the body as well as the organs causing severe damage. The higher the pollution level in the atmosphere, the more the presence of PM2.5.

A study conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, states that increase in exposure to PM2.5 pollutants by every 10 microgram or metre cube could increase the prevalence of anaemia in women by 7.23 percent. Anaemia is a disease that happens when the blood haemoglobin count or red blood cell count drops lower than normal. Du to this, the blood's capacity to carry the adequate amount of oxygen also reduces drastically leading to severe symptoms. Some major symptoms of anaemia are weakness, fatigue, lethargy and fainting.

Link Between PM2.5 And Anemia In Women