Air Pollution And Stroke: A 5-Day Exposure May Up Your Risk By 30 Percent

A recent study conducted on the link between exposure to air pollution and stroke reveals that even a short exposure can up the risk of stroke. The study was published in the Journal Neurology. Air pollution is a very serious health hazard, especially for people living in a concrete jungle. This risk keeps increasing day by day along with the changes in our climate. This is a warning for people and it comes at a good time because the festive season is going to start soon and that is when the air quality in North India, especially Delhi and NCR goes beyond poor.

If people expose themselves to gaseous and particulate air for 5 days, they may develop a 30 percent high risk of developing stroke, says the study. This also includes exposure to nitrogen dioxide. If exposed to carbon monoxide, the risk may increase for about 26 per cent; for exposure to Sulphur Dioxide, the risk may be 15 per cent higher; for exposure to ozone, the risk may be 5 per cent higher as per WebMD's report.

What Is Stroke?

A person suffers a stroke when there is a sudden interruption or stop in blood flow or circulation to the brain. The interruption typically happens because of blockages. The blockages on the other hand happens because of lifestyle habits like smoking, drinking, pre-existing health conditions like diabetes, hypertension, prior history of stroke in the family, obesity, high blood pressure, etc.

Th most common type of stroke is ischemic stroke. This happens due to a blockage or clot in the blood vessels. Almost 85 percent of the people experience ischemic stroke, says study.

Here are some symptoms of stroke you must be aware of:

The symptoms may be sudden and sometimes without any prior history The person may experience difficulty in speaking A weak sensation in the face, legs and arms Sensation of spinning head, giddiness, or vertigo Vertigo Severe headache

Researches that were conducted before this stated the correlation between long-term pollutant exposure and stroke. Researchers have established a clear relation between these two. The research findings regarding short-term exposure for instance, 5 days; is limited but true. The researchers found this relation because that is what they looked at. After studying the short-term impact of air pollution, they found that it does have a big impact on stroke.

