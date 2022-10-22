Air Pollution And Outdoor Air Quality: 6 Tips For Protection

Air pollution on the rise in the national capital.

Individuals can adopt a few essential and fundamental measures to contribute towards the prevention of air pollution.

Air pollution invariably affects everyone-humans, animals, crops, forests and aquatic ecosystems. In severe cases, it can shorten your life by months to years. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), outdoor air pollution kills up to three million people yearly. Air pollution is the abnormal concentrations of substances that harm the health of human beings and other organisms. Common pollutants include sulfur dioxide, carbon monoxide, nitrous oxides, ammonia, chlorofluorocarbons and methane. Research shows long-term exposure to pollutants, especially human-made toxic substances, causes myriad health problems and diseases -Asthma, Allergic fever, Bronchitis, Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), Heart attack, angina, allergic bronchitis, sinusitis and even Premature death.

Poor Air Quality

People with a higher risk of harmful health effects from poor air quality are those with heart or lung disease. Apart from age, people with co-morbidities, such as diabetes, hypertension, and cancer, on steroid therapy are also susceptible to the dangerous effects of air pollution. In addition, pregnant females and lung transplant recipients are always at high risk.

Harmful Fumes

With the growing and prolonged exposure to harmful fumes, one can have symptoms suggestive of rhinitis, sinusitis or bronchitis -Runny nose, burning eyes, irritation in throat and soreness, phlegm, difficulty in breathing, headache and cough with worsening in heart and lung condition. With constant realisation ad emerging vigilance to prevent one and rest from hazards of fumes, we should be aware of the impact of air pollution on respiratory disease and the effect concerted policies may have on population health when governments take actions to reduce air pollution.

Share for genuine care By decreasing the quantity of fuel combusted for a person's vehicle requirements, they can lower the number of contaminants discharged into the environment and generate less air pollution, counting economic advantages. Save the resources The bulk of electricity is made from the combustion of fossil fuels, which significantly contributes to air pollution. Hence, conserving electricity is an effective way of preventing air pollution. Reduce, Reuse and Recycle By reusing products, the energy that moves into manufacturing another one of those products is conserved. Also, recycling products are more energy-efficient than manufacturing new ones. Say no to garbage burning Garbage is a huge contributor to air pollution. Avoiding these activities and spreading awareness about their harmful effects can significantly benefit the prevention of air pollution. Eco-friendly festival- With Diwali around the corner, firecrackers are commonly used to mark specific events. However, they are learned to generate extreme air pollution and are extremely dangerous to the environment. Say no to smoking- Be a conscious citizen and avoid both active and passive smoking to reduce one of the most prominent bearers of pollution.