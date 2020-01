It doesn’t matter whether you are a child or an adult. You must avoid going out when air pollution peaks. @Shutterstock

Bangkok, where air quality is already at a dangerous level, may have worse things in store in the immediate future. Air Visual, a popular app monitoring air pollution, says that PM2.5 levels will rise even more in the coming days.

The Communicable Diseases Control Division say that mobile units led by 68 health offices have started an awareness campaign among city residents. The focus is mainly on vulnerable groups like the elderly, children, pregnant women and people with heart and respiratory complaints. These are people who are affected the most by air and environmental pollution. Fine dust particulates can make matters difficult for patients with respiratory ailments and heart conditions.

Let us see what you can do to protect yourself from air pollution.

Avoid outdoor activities

It doesn’t matter whether you are a child or an adult. You must avoid going out when air pollution peaks. Instead of going for a walk to walking to the market, do some exercises at home. This is safer and will also keep you fit. If you do have to go out, then invest in a good mask.

Air-purifiers will help

Air purifiers are no longer luxury items. These are necessary, especially if you have children and elderly people in the house. You must get one if you are pregnant too. It will filter out most of the pollutants in your home.

Try steaming

Clean your air passage with a little bit of steaming. You may also add a drop of eucalyptus oil to your boiling water and inhale. This will relax the muscles in your air-passage. It will also act as a detoxifier.

Keep your home well-ventilated

Research has shown that levels of PM 2.5 is at its lowest 3 pm to 5 pm. You can open the windows and doors around this time to allow air to circulate properly in the room. This will keep your home fresh.

Eat a little jaggery

Chew on a little jaggery. This food item comes with many health benefits. It can even get rid of pollutants in your lungs. Be sure to add it to your daily diet.