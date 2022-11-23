Aindrila Sharma Was a Cancer Survivor, But Died of Multiple Cardiac Arrests: Can Cancer Treatment Cause Cardiac Arrest?

Aindrila Sharma Was a Cancer Survivor

24-year-old Aindrila Sharma had successfully battled a Primitive Neuro-Ectodermal Tumor (PNET) in the spine in 2015 and had a relapse in 2021.

Tollywood, or would be better to say we all, lost a talented actress and a powerful woman who kept fighting for her life ever since she was in class 12, earlier this week. Famous Bengali actress Aindrila Sharma breathed her last on Sunday after a long-time battle with chronic health conditions. Aindrila was admitted to a hospital in Kolkata after suffering multiple cardiac arrests. The actress was diagnosed with several severe blood clots inside the brain, which did not allow the doctors to perform surgeries and thus they kept their hopes high on the medicines and prayers of the actress' fans. But, Aindrila lost the battle, she was kept on life support for a day and then on Sunday she left the world peacefully.

The Battle Against Cancer Couldn't Stop Aindrila

Aindrila Sharma was only 24, but she was a two-time cancer survivor. Born and brought up in West Bengal's Beharampur district, the first time when Aindrila was diagnosed with this deadly disease was in class 12. But even this deadly disease couldn't stop her from writing her exams. She got admitted to a hospital where she received treatment for the condition and from the hospital bed, she wrote her exam papers (she was a student of Kasheshwori school Beharampur). This is how inspiring and full of confidence Aindrila Sharma was. After successfully battling cancer, Aindrila Sharma returned to her professional career.

According to the reports, the 24-year-old Aindrila Sharma had successfully battled a Primitive Neuro-Ectodermal Tumor (PNET) in the spine in 2015 and had a relapse in 2021. But, even after that she made a comeback, joined her workplace (acting), participated in a Bengali dance reality show, and showed the world her enthusiastic self, that never learned to kneel down in front of any diseases, or odd situations.

The Post-Cancer Life Was Challenging For Aindrila

The actress was never seen losing her zeel in living life. She always wanted to live and enjoy life as much as she can. But the post-cancer survival life was not a very happy phase for her. It threw new challenges on her, which were too much for the 24-year-old to take. On November 1 Aindrila suffered a heart attack, brain stroke, and cardiac arrest, all three of which led to a critical health situation, wherein she was rushed to the hospital. Following the multiple cardiac arrests, the actress underwent left frontotemporoparietal decompressive craniotomy.

For those who are thinking how can one suffer so much on one go? According to the experts, cardiac arrest, heart attack, and brain stroke are all closely related as they form part of a disease process called atherosclerosis. And a patient who has undergone cancer treatment twice, it becomes easy for such attacks to harm the body.

How Are Brain Stroke, Heart Attack, and Cardiac Arrest Related?

All three conditions mentioned above - brain stroke, heart attack, and cardiac arrest happen due to clogging of the arteries that are present inside the heart. Sometimes, conditions like high cholesterol can affect the heart and leads to the formation of a clot in the heart and which can then move toward the brain and cause a brain stroke.

Can Cancer Treatment Increase The Chances of Heart Issues?

Doctors say that it is not the treatment, but the disease itself that can cause heart attack, or increase a person's chances of suffering a cardiac arrest. A cancer patient who has survived the condition is known to be at high risk of deep vein thrombosis which is one of the risk factors that can severely damage the heart, lungs, and brain. This condition can also lead to certain blockages of these heart vessels, which can result in sudden cardiac arrests, lung failure, or brain stroke.