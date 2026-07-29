AIIMS study suggests that practising yoga may help you to quit tobacco by 50%

Practising yoga may help you quit tobacco. In an AIIMS trial, yoga participants were almost 3x more likely to stay tobacco-free for 6 months compared to those doing cardio. The study also included smokeless tobacco users like gutkha, which make up most tobacco use in India.

Tobacco

Tobacco use remains one of the leading causes of preventable illness and death worldwide. According to global estimates, tobacco is responsible for nearly 8 million deaths every year, including around 1.35 million deaths in India. Despite widespread awareness of its harmful effects, quitting tobacco remains a major challenge for many. A recent study has highlighted that nearly 60% of tobacco users express a desire to quit; however, many relapse because of intense cravings, withdrawal symptoms, stress, and anxiety.

Traditional tobacco cessation methods and behavioural counselling can be effective, but they may not work for everyone. Some people experience side effects, while others struggle with long-term adherence. This has prompted researchers to explore complementary approaches that are affordable, accessible, and easier to sustain.

Previously, some studies have shown that aerobic exercises and physical activity help in reducing post cessation weight gain, cravings, and higher rates of self-reported abstinence.

A recent study by AIIMS's Centre for Integrative Medicine and Research (CIMR) has asserted that Yoga may show the same effects as exercise on individuals with a smoking habit, as well as have some additional benefits such as improved psychological health.

Yoga comes from a Sanskrit word, yuj, which means to yoke, to join or union, and is a practice deeply rooted in ancient India that connects the mind, body and spirit. The common practices of yoga are asanas, pranayama and meditation.

The study evaluated whether a yoga practice for eight weeks offers a viable alternative or complementary therapy for tobacco cessation. This study showed something cool. The research team found out that the folks who practised yoga were away from tobacco for 6 months at more than double the rate of those doing cardio exercise.

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This study is more unique and interesting as it includes users of both smoking and non-smoking tobacco, which means from cigarettes to gutkha and chewing tobacco. Whereas most of the prior international trials were focused solely on cigarette smokers. Smokeless tobacco such as gutkha represents nearly two-thirds of all tobacco consumption in India and yet was not targeted in studies and remains sparse.

Between December 2021 and June 2023, Researchers screened 910 people, out of which they selected 130 adults aged from 18 to 65 who were regular consumers of tobacco. Subjects were randomly assigned equally to two groups. One group was designed for a 45-minute yoga program, and the other group for aerobic exercises with the same energy burn. Six months later, they checked who hadn't touched tobacco in the last week, using a saliva test. The result showed that 22% of people in the yoga group had quit tobacco, compared to 9.1% in the exercise group. So people doing yoga were almost 3 times more likely to quit. On top of that, the yoga group said they felt less stressed, less anxious, less down, and had way fewer cravings and withdrawal symptoms.

Aerobic exercise helps people quit because it releases dopamine and endorphins, which give a feel-good effect similar to nicotine. But yoga goes a step further. It builds fitness while also adding mindfulness, body postures, and controlled breathing. Yoga also increases GABA in the brain, a chemical that helps control mood, calm stress, and reduce anxiety during withdrawal. The researchers also pointed out that none of the people in the study had taken medical help or counselling before. Things like cost, poor access to healthcare, and stigma often stop people from getting formal treatment. In the trial, 90% of people stuck with yoga, showing it's affordable, easy to follow, and fits well with local culture. Because of this, the authors suggest adding online and community yoga programs to national tobacco-quitting efforts. It could be a simple, low-cost way to help millions quit through lasting lifestyle changes.

Disclaimer: This article is based on a study by AIIMS Centre for Integrative Medicine and Research. The content on TheHealthSite.com is for informational purposes only and does not replace medical counselling or cessation therapy. Please seek guidance from a healthcare provider before starting any new exercise or quitting program.