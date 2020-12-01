World AIDS Day is observed on 1st December every year. As per the World Health Organization (W.H.O.) “The day is an opportunity for public and private partners to spread awareness about the status of the pandemic and encourage progress in HIV/AIDS prevention treatment and care around the world”. For us at Ziqitza Healthcare Limited as an Emergency Service Provider we are at the forefront with the various state government and corporates to ensure that our services which are so critical are not hampered at all. As the COVID-19 pandemic is ravaging the globe a similar global scare was generated when