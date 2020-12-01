World Aids Day is observed on December 1 every year to fight against HIV and show support for people suffering from the disease. Here’s everything you need to know about the disease.

World Aids Day is observed on December 1 every year to fight against HIV and show support for people suffering from the disease. This year, the theme for the day is “Global solidarity, resilient HIV services,” as per World Health Organization. To spread awareness against the disease, here’s everything you need to know about AIDS. Also Read - Sexually transmitted diseases: One child or youth under 20 ‘infected with HIV every 100 seconds’

What Is AIDS?

A virus called HIV (human immunodeficiency virus) attacks the body’s immune system, and if left untreated, it can lead to AIDS. Acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS) is a life-threatening disease that occurs in people with HIV. But that doesn’t mean that everyone who has contracted HIV has AIDS. So, what is the link? Also Read - Expert Speak: What people with HIV should know about coronavirus

Understanding The Connection Between HIV And AIDS

When HIV attacks the body, it disrupts the proper functioning of the immune system by attacking the immune cells called CD4 cells. With time, this can lead to a lot of health conditions. It is generally transmitted through blood, semen, vaginal fluids and breast milk. Hence, it is not transferred through casual contact. Also Read - 4 common health issues affecting people around the world

Managing HIV is possible with proper medication and care, and a person can live for a longer time. However, if left untreated, HIV can develop into AIDS, which is a serious condition.

HIV evades the immune system, meaning it blocks its pathways that protects a person against diseases and infections. This makes the person with the condition susceptible to many other problems, including pneumonia, tuberculosis, herpes, brain disorders, etc.

There are three stages of HIV progression: acute stage, which is the first stage; chronic stage and AIDS. The progression varies from person to person.

Transmission

As mentioned earlier, HIV transfers from one person to another through sex, sharing needles, sharing tattoo equipment, from a pregnant woman to baby, breastfeeding, exposure to blood, semen, vaginal and rectal fluids. It could also be transmitted through an organ transplant or blood transfusion.

Unlike popular belief, HIV does not transfer through skin contact or kissing. Air, water, sharing drinks, sharing bedding, mosquitoes do not spread the virus.

Symptoms Of HIV

According to UNAIDS, approximately 38 million people are affected with AIDS across the globe. 15 per cent of 1.1 million affected in the US are unaware of the fact that they are living with HIV. Without awareness and proper treatment, people with HIV can develop AIDS sooner, which is why you need to know the symptoms of the disease to prevent its progression.

Recurrent fever

Night sweats

Chronic fatigue

Dark splotches under the skin or inside the mouth

Mouth sores

Sores or lesions of the genitals

Bumps or rashes on the skin

Rapid weight loss

Anxiety and depression

Problems in concentrating

Memory loss

Chronic swelling in the armpits, neck and groin

Antiretroviral therapy, used to suppress HIV, can help control and prevent its progression. Other complications, like AIDS, can also be prevented.

Treatment

As mentioned, the main treatment involves antiretroviral therapy. It helps prevent HIV from reproducing and destroying CD4 cells. Many antiretroviral therapy medications are combined with other medications to manage HIV.

Prevention

Since there is no vaccine available to treat HIV, it is essential that we take the necessary steps to prevent the onset of the lethal disease.