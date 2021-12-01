World AIDS Day: Journey Of HIV Treatment - From The First Case In 1981 To 2021

World AIDS Day is commemorated every year to raise awareness about HIV. Read on to know about HIV treatment in the past four decades to help those suffering from the disease.

World AIDS Day is commemorated on December 1 every year to raise awareness about the disease among the masses. The idea is to bring people together to show support to people affected and living with HIV, and remember those who have died due to AIDS. The fight doesn't end here, it also lies in the fact that there is an urgent need to end inequalities that have led to pandemics around the world. This article focuses on the efforts put forth by the health authorities to continue to be able to eradicate the disease from the world by 2030. On this World AIDS Day, let's understand the journey of HIV disease in the last four decades and how close is the world to ending the fight against AIDS.

What Have We Achieved In The Four Decades In The Fight Against HIV?

There is a long journey of 40 years after the first case of AIDS was discovered in 1981. There is so much progression of research in this field, especially to understand pathophysiology and treatment. The first drug used in this disease was AZT, but with the advent of research, close to 30 new drugs are now available to treat this disease. This has led to the triple-drug combination being available in 1990, which was a game-changer. Before 1990, the 'definite death' status changed to prolong healthy life with the triple-drug combination. Adverse Drug Reactions (ADRs) and pill burden was the major problem in the treatment of HIV patients. But over time, pill burden has tremendously reduced from 25 pills per day to just 'one' and almost negligible ADRs. Having said this, a permanent cure of the disease is nowhere in sight.

Government-run ART (Anti-Retroviral Therapy) centre started in the year 2004 at very few centres. Now more than 10 lakh HIV/AIDS patients are taking free ART from these centres. Before the opening of the ART centre and the unavailability of Antiretroviral drugs freely, these patients were suffering from many infections like PCP pneumonia, cryptococcal meningitis, toxoplasmosis. Now, these infections are rarely seen as almost everyone is on ART and can be diagnosed in the early stages of the disease. ART centres are also routinely giving INH and Clotrimazole as prophylaxis for opportunistic infections.

Currently, tuberculosis is the only opportunistic infection seen in these patients, which were also there in the past. The chances of MDR and TDR are a little higher in these patients compared to the general population. Initially, there were guidelines on when to start ART like CD4 counts or evidence of opportunistic infection, but as a result of the SMART trial, it is evident that morbidity and mortality occur at all levels of CD4 count, and it can be reduced at any level of ART. Hence as per NACO guidelines 2021, there is a test and treat policy.

Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), World Health Organisation (WHO), Department of Health and Social Security (DHSS), and National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO) advises one pill per day which contains Tenofovir, Lamivudine, and Dolutegravir as first-line ART unless it is contraindicated. Second- and third-line ART is also available in the government and private sector, which prolongs the life of these patients. The prophylactic and therapeutic vaccine is not successful till today possibility due to the unstable virus. It has a very high mutation rate.

Prevention Is Key As No Cure Available Against AIDS

Novel therapy for knocking out HIV from Reservoir is the key to a cure that we don't possess as of now. But today HIV/AIDS is considered a chronic treatable disease like hypertension and diabetes mellitus. Proper treatment, regular check-ups, a good diet, and 100% adherence are the key to a longer life expectancy, just like the normal population. Treatment and necessary investigations are available free of cost for the poorest of the poor at Government and privately run ART centres. These medicines are also available in the market at a reasonable cost.

Till today only two patients are said to be cured as per literature. One in Berlin-Timothy Ray Brown- suffering from HIV disease with acute leukaemia. He received a bone marrow transplant for leukaemia from a person who has CCR5 deletion. CCR5 is necessary for HIV entry into the CD4 cell. Another HIV-positive patient recently declared a cure. He was not taking ART or any other treatment. Scientists are curious to understand the immune mechanism of that person who got rid of HIV infections.

With the advent of all the technology and a lot of psychological aid through awareness and counselling, the social stigma around 'positive' patients continues to persist. Even today it's not spoken about as freely as diabetes or any other disease.

With the ardent efforts of scientists and doctors, we aim to achieve an HIV-free world with no morbidity, ADRs, and a longer life expectancy!

(with inputs from Dr Amar Pazare, Professor & Head of Unit, Dept of Medicine, K. J. Somaiya Hospitals)