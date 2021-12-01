World AIDS Day 2021: Can HIV Spread Through Hugging or Kissing? Doctor Debunks Common Myths

On World AIDS Day, TheHealthSite.com spoke to Dr. Deepak Verma, consultant internal medicine, Manipal Hospital, Ghaziabad to understand everything about this condition and myths that one can now put at rest.

HIV and AIDS might sound similar, but HIV is basically a virus that has infected human beings, but when we say it is AIDS, then this infection has progressed to such an extent that there is an immunodeficiency, to the extent that the patient comes with severe infections with rare microorganisms HIV positive individuals need not develop AIDS. It is important to understand that if a person who tested positive for HIV and with time management, proper medicines, preventive vaccination, and health check-up the HIV positive individual can lead a normal life.In such cases, HIV will not ever progress to the stage of AIDS. Today, On World AIDS Day, TheHealthSite.com spoke toDr. Deepak Verma, consultant internal medicine, Manipal Hospital, Ghaziabad to understand everything about this condition and myths that one can now put at rest.

Can HIV-AIDS Lead To Death?

According to Dr. Deepak Verma, taking proper medicines throughout life, the person suffering from HIV positive virus can lead an almost a normal life as any other individual who does not have this virus with them. Everyone who's suffering from AIDS does not die with the disease, we need to understand with so many good antibiotics, at whenever stage and the rare infection, the person suffering from HIVinfections can be very well treated if diagnosed at time and are properly managed and the patient can again recover and become healthy as the other individuals.

Myth 01: HIV Can Spread Through Hugging, Kissing or Sharing Food, Towel or Bathrooms

HIV does not spread through saliva, these modes are not related to HIV transmission, HIV is majorly transmitted through sexual contact between the partners, HIV can spread from mother to child or through any needle stick injury or through blood transfusion sometimes.

Myth 02: A mother Infected With HIV Can Very Well Have a Healthy Child Not Infected With HIV

If the mother takes proper treatment, the virus load is suppressed or even if she is not on treatment, then also there are antiretroviral (HIV medicines) that can be given to the mother during the time of delivery.

Myth 03: If Both Partners Have AIDS, There Is No Reason To Use Protection

If both partners have AIDS then also there are other STIs is that can be transmitted also, the partner may have a different viral load, the mutation in the virus has occurred, maybe different strains are there.

So, the inter transmission can have sometimes a treatment failure problem. So, it is always better to use protection even if both partners are suffering from AIDS.

You may like to read

Myth 04: AIDS Cannot Spread Through Oral Sex

The reason is, if any mucosal erosion or any ulcers are there it can be spread. Fluids from the genital organs can carry this HIV virus in them. Although the chances are definitely low if we talk about oral sex or normal physiologic contact.

At present, there is no cure for AIDS.The available medicines that we have to control the viral replication that helps to decrease the viral load in your body and decreases the damage to the immune system that Currently HIV is very well controlled as an infection with the available medicines it has a low side effect. With proper monitoring, care, treatment, regular health check-ups, prevention, and vaccines one can actually lead a normal life even when suffering from HIV. But right now the current medicines don't cure HIV however, we should be optimistic as science is and technology is great today. So we can expect that in near future we will have defined treatment for the HIV virus that can actually cure the HIV virus of the blood and can eradicate the HIV virus totally. Right now we have medicines just for controlling the virus.