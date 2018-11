HIV treatment is witnessing new dimensions in the present day. Apart from going the traditional healing way, several HIV patients are opting for complementary and alternative medicine (CAM) to get relief from certain symptoms of HIV or AIDS. Here is a list on some of them that may help improve your condition.

Acupuncture: This alternative form of healing may help you in tackling nausea and treating other side effects. Acupuncture, an ancient Chinese practice, releases chemicals in your body that can provide relief from pain.

Yoga: Yoga and massage therapies help in curbing pain and improving the feelings of overall health. Researches have shown that yoga plays an important role in reducing stress, anxiety and depression that are caused due to the ailing state of your body. It also helps in enhancing levels of CD4 cells which are the immune cells that get attacked by HIV.

Herbal medicine: While you got to be careful before taking herbal medicine and should consult your doctor before you consume herbs, milk thistle is one among few herbs that can boost body immunity among HIV infected patients. Also, research has shown that milk thistle does not react with the traditional medicines for HIV, although most others may. Milk thistle is known to amp up liver’s function and not react with antivirals.

Relaxation therapies: Such therapies like meditation go a long way in reducing anxiety and prepare you to cope with the stress of a chronic ailment like HIV.

Medical marijuana: Loss of appetite and an upset tummy are frequent among people infected with HIV. Marijuana can not only help in curbing pain and holding back nausea but also boost up appetite. While researches suggest that marijuana hardly reacts with traditional medicine, a patient should consult the doctor before taking it as it may result in certain respiratory troubles among patients.

These supplements may help: For those who are HIV positive, these supplements can be of immense help. Calcium and vitamin D, also known as the sunshine vitamin can make your bones stronger and fish oil can help you lessen cholesterol. Selenium plays an active role in checking the progression of HIV and whey or soy protein aids in gaining weight. Vitamin B-12 is known to enhance the health condition among pregnant women infected with HIV.