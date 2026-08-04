AI in healthcare: Promise, progress or too much dependence?

AI is reshaping healthcare with faster diagnoses, personalized treatments and smarter workflows but experts warn excessive dependence could challenge clinical judgment and patient trust.

AI in healthcare.

Imagine having a smart assistant that never gets tired, can quickly study thousands of medical scans and has access to years of medical research in just a few seconds. That's what Artificial Intelligence (AI) is bringing to healthcare today. AI in healthcare uses intelligent information technologies that help medical staff, nurses, doctors and hospitals to be more effective in their work. It does not replace medical professionals since it only helps them to deliver better results and make more accurate decisions.

How is AI being incorporated in medicine?

AI in medicine was something people only imagined but now it is all around us in hospitals where it helps to look at find and put together medical information faster and more correctly than it ever has before. The use of AI in medicine is a thing that gives doctors who have less time than they ever have before an extra helper that can assist in making more correct diagnoses and ensure nothing gets missed. Some of the ways that AI is being used in medicine are:

Faster and sharper diagnoses through imaging analysis Reduced administrative workload including notes, paperwork and insurance Early detection of patient risks like sepsis Personalized data-driven treatment plans Support for clinical decision making and not replacement of doctors

What are the risks of depending too much on AI?

Even though artificial intelligence (AI) seems to be promising in terms of its application in healthcare there are several dangers associated with it. One of the worries is that an AI system can come up with wrong or biased advice if its training has been based on outdated and insufficient data.

Another problem is that an AI system might be unable to process an unusual situation properly. And when healthcare professionals become dependent on an AI system, their critical thinking abilities might deteriorate. Additionally, there are many problems associated with medical privacy since lots of private patients' data are necessary to make an AI system work correctly. In this regard additional cybersecurity measures have to be implemented to protect this sensitive information.

Also in case an AI suggests results in any negative consequences for a patient it can be hard to identify whether the matter lies in the AI itself or the doctors who implemented it. On the other hand healthcare should be understood much more broadly than just the information and calculations.

Healthcare professionals also note that in the case of diagnostics a physician take into account not only the patient's health history and the symptoms presented but also their lifestyle, psychological state, family environment and preferences. Experts say it is also necessary for the doctor to be able to communicate the findings to the patient and his relatives. Thus the future of healthcare does not imply a clash between an artificial intelligence and a physician but rather collaboration where the physician uses his professional experience, empathy and critical thinking along with AI-assisted automation tools to perform better at work.

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Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not replace professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Consult a qualified healthcare provider for guidance.