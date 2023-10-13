Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD): Understanding The Risk Factors

People at risk for Age-related macular degeneration have thinner retinas

AMD compromises the macula's functioning, making challenging activities like reading, driving, or recognizing faces.

Picture a world where the central field of vision slowly becomes a blurry or darkened spot, leaving peripheral vision intact but the core sight obscured. This is not a science fiction narrative but a reality for millions suffering from Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD). Dr Nitee Gupta, Senior Consultant of Sharp Sight Eye Hospitals,explains why, over 50, understanding the risk factors of AMD is crucial for its prevention and management.

What is Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD)?

AMD affects the macula, the central part of the retina, which aids in sharp and direct vision. As the name suggests, it is linked predominantly with ageing. AMD compromises the macula's functioning, making challenging activities like reading, driving, or recognizing faces. There are two types: dry AMD and wet AMD.

Understanding the risk factors

Recognizing risk factors plays a crucial role in prevention. Here are the significant ones:

Age: AMD predominantly affects those aged 50 and above. Family history: Genetic predisposition plays a role. If a close family member has AMD, the risk is higher. Smoking:Smoking doubles the risk of AMD. The harmful chemicals in cigarettes damage the retina and can lead to macular degeneration. Race: Caucasians are more prone to AMD than African Americans or Hispanics/Latinos. Diet and obesity: A diet low in fruits, vegetables, and fish and high in fats and cholesterol increases the risk. Obesity, in turn, can accelerate its onset. Prolonged sun exposure: Direct exposure to sun rays can harm the retina, elevating the risk for AMD. Cardiovascular diseases: Conditions that affect the heart and blood vessels can increase AMD risk.

Hope amidst challenge

For those diagnosed with AMD, there is hope.

Treatment modalities for wet AMD include injections, laser surgery, and photodynamic therapy, which can stall its progression. Recent technological innovations, like magnifying devices and software modifications, are designed to assist individuals with impaired vision. Also, significant research is ongoing globally to find potential cures.

Virtual and augmented reality (VR & AR) systems are being developed to aid individuals with vision issues, including AMD. By enhancing contrasts or providing guided vision fields, these tools offer a semblance of normalcy to the affected.

Furthermore, globally collaborative research on stem cell therapy holds promise. Early studies hint at the possibility of restoring damaged cells of the macula, paving the path towards not just treatment but potential reversal of the condition.

Conclusion

India, home to a significant elderly population, sees an annual surge in AMD cases. Early detection and awareness are our best weapons against AMD. With our population ageing, it's crucial to spotlight this condition.

