Age-related diseases are illnesses and conditions that occur more frequently in older people. Age is a significant risk factor in such conditions.

Some of most common aging-associated diseases are atherosclerosis and cardiovascular disease, cancer, arthritis, cataracts, osteoporosis, type 2 diabetes, hypertension and Alzheimer’s disease. About 60% of the older populations suffer from obesity which leads to type 2 diabetes. Many also suffer from metabolic syndrome which increases risk factor for developing cardiovascular diseases.

Out of the 150,000 people that die each day across the globe, about two thirds die of age-related causes. Below are five common age-related diseases.

Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD)

AMD is an aging-associated disease involving the progressive loss of vision. It is caused due to the breakdown of the central part of the retina called the macula. Degeneration can occur in one eye or both. AMD can be classified as either wet (neovascular) or dry (atrophic), with the latter being more common (approximately 80%–85% of cases).

Alzheimer’s disease

It is classified as a “protein misfolding” disease. Aging causes mutations in protein folding, which in turn causes deposits of abnormal modified proteins in specific areas of the brain. In case of Alzheimer’s, deposits of Beta-amyloid and hyperphosphorylated tau protein form extracellular plaques and extracellular tangles. These deposits cause cognitive impairment.

Atherosclerosis

An aging disease resulting from vascular remodelling, the accumulation of plaque, and the loss of arterial elasticity. Over time, these processes can stiffen the vasculature. Men above 45 years of age and women above 55 years of age are at greater risk of getting atherosclerosis.

Cerebrovascular Disease (Strokes)

You get a stroke when blood stops flowing in one area of the brain, which may be due to a disruption in one of the blood vessels. When deprived of oxygen in the blood, brain cells begin to die very quickly.

Cancer

Age is one of the biggest risk factors for many types of cancer. As we grow older, the risk of a number of types of cancer increases. These include skin, breast, lung, colorectal, prostate, bladder, non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, and stomach cancers. Older age is a risk factor of ovarian cancer in women. It affects women mostly in the post-menopausal phases i.e. between the age group of 50 to 70 years.