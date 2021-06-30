After combatting the ferocious second wave of Covid-19, Maharashtra is leading the way in an effort to eradicate Lymphatic Filariasis (Filaria). On the 29th of June, the Maharashtra Government’s Directorate of Health and Family Welfare Services held a virtual media sensitization session to emphasise the importance of Mass Drug Administration (MDA) rounds in eliminating filariasis and urged the media to play a catalytic role in increasing public awareness. From July 1 to 15, six districts, namely Gadchiroli, Chandrapur, Bhandara, Gondia, Nanded, and Yavatmal, will conduct an MDA round. Gadchiroli, Chandrapur, and Bhandara will be among the six districts to receive the important triple-drug therapy (IDA). Also Read - Mucormycosis: Dispelling Common Myths About The Black Fungus

What Is Filariasis?

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), lymphatic filariasis is the second most debilitating disease after mental illness, and it is spread by infected mosquitoes. The infection is usually acquired in infancy and affects the lymphatic system, resulting in enlargement of body parts such as hydrocele (abnormal swelling of the scrotum) and lymphedema if left untreated (swelling in the limbs). A small number of patients develop a persistent cough known as Tropical Pulmonary Eosinophilia, which can cause symptoms such as passing milky white urine (chyluria). Also Read - Alert Night Owls! Proper Sleep-Wake Behavior Helps Deal With Mental Health Disorders During Covid-19

Filariasis can be avoided if anti-filarial medicines are administered during annual Mass Drug Administration rounds. During MDA, a combination of two drugs i.e., diethylcarbamazine (DEC) and albendazole or three drugs – Ivermectin, DEC, and Albendazole (also known as IDA or triple-drug therapy) is administered to the eligible population (excluding children below 2 years for two drugs therapy and 5 years of age for triple-drug therapy, pregnant women, and seriously ill people) in affected areas to interrupt transmission of the disease. IDA, a novel WHO-approved medication combination, has been shown to be more effective in the eradication of LF and can assist in reducing the number of MDA cycles required to eradicate LF, therefore speeding up the process. IDA is a new drug combination approved by the WHO, which has been proven to be more efficacious for LF elimination and can help reduce the number of MDA rounds needed to eliminate LF, thereby accelerating elimination efforts. In addition to treating illnesses caused by intestinal worms, scabies, and lice, the triple medication combination improves nutrition absorption as well as children’s physical and cognitive development. Also Read - Does COVID-19 Infection In Pregnant Women Affect The Baby? Govt Issues Fresh Vaccination Guidelines

Efforts To Eradicate Filariasis In Maharashtra

There are 18 LF-endemic districts in Maharashtra. The endemic districts have reported almost 31,258 lymphoedema and 11,929 hydrocele cases as of 2020-21. Speaking about the state’s efforts against Filariasis, Dr Archana Patil, Director of Health Services, Filaria said, “Covid-19 has taught us that now more than ever, it is crucial we integrate public health programmes at the systemic and ground level. Maharashtra state is committed to ensuring last-mile delivery of public health services even during the COVID pandemic, and will adopt all necessary innovations to safely deliver essential services under the Lymphatic Filariasis elimination programme.”

Shri. Rajesh Tope, Minister for Public Health and Family Welfare, Maharashtra in a video appeal at the workshop also said, “In a monumental step towards eliminating filariasis, the government is starting Mass Drug Administration (MDA) in endemic districts of Maharashtra. During MDA, trained health workers will follow COVID-19 appropriate protocols and conduct house-to-house visits to provide free-of-cost anti-filaria medicines to all beneficiaries in all communities in affected areas. These anti-filaria medicines are completely safe and effective.”

All Covid-19 Safety Measures Will Be Followed During The Visits

All of the districts have gone through extensive preparations, including drug administrators and supervisors. The healthcare professionals were also trained on COVID-19 safety measures to avoid disease transmission when giving anti-filaria medicines during house-to-house visits. Dr Sanjeev Jadhav, Additional Director of Health Services, Filaria highlighting the importance of the MDA rounds, said “For an MDA round to be successful, it is essential that all households in an endemic area receive and consume the anti-filaria drugs in the presence of the healthcare worker. This is the only way we can ensure the interruption of transmission of Filariasis within the community, thus enabling elimination of the disease”.