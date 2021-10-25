After Durga Puja, Over 1,200 Children Admitted To Hospital In West Bengal With Acute Respiratory Problems, 9 Dead

The state Health Department is keeping a close watch on the development of the situation and has asked the hospital authorities to send daily updates on the infection rate, the treatment protocol, and the condition of the children.

It was in 2019 when the deadly coronavirus was first reported from China's Wuhan city. Since then the virus has wrecked havoc worldwide, killing millions of people and leaving billions affected. However, after the ferocious second wave of COVID-19 in India, the country was finally witnessing a slow and steady dip in the daily cases of this infection. but, is this the end? Can we expect our lives to go back to normal? not yet. wondering why? In a recent report, the government has stated that there is again a steady surge in COVID cases post-Durga puja celebrations in West Bengal. According to the data which was released on Sunday, more than 1,200 children were admitted to the Burdwan Medical College in West Bengal in the last month with acute respiratory problems, and nine of them have died.

Has This Anything To Do With COVID?

Actually not. The doctors claimed that the fever and cough leading to breathing problems are a result of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) and has nothing to do with Covid. However, the huge number of affected children has become a cause of worry for the district health administration. Speaking to the media, the doctors said, "In the last one month, more than 1200 children have been admitted with high fever, cough, cold, and acute respiratory problems and we couldn't save nine of them. They were below six months old and were physically weak. We have tested all the children and all of them have been detected Covid negative."

Symptoms of Respiratory Syncytial Virus

With the sudden rise in the cases of Respiratory Syncytial Virus, there is an urgent need for everyone to understand the signs and symptoms of this condition. Here is what the experts want you to know about the symptoms to look out for.

The patient affected by RSV will have a cough and cold in the first two days, and

Then they will develop breathing problems, and

In some cases, it turns out to be serious

(With inputs from IANS)

