Afraid Of The Dentist? Know What Painless Dentistry Offers These Days

VERIFIED

Dental microscopes are now replacing what used to be done with intraoral cameras. (Photo: Freepik)

Dentists today are increasingly attuned to the anxieties their patients may experience and are equipped to create a compassionate and understanding atmosphere.

Most people are afraid of going to the dentist because they have a fear of the unknown. Unknown instruments going inside their mouth, the anticipatory pain, etc., stop people from getting even regular dental checkups done. But, just like other parts of the body, your oral and dental hygiene needs caring, too, and it is a good idea to routinely have a professional analysis done.

Dr Rajesh Shetty, clinical director of Dazzle Dental Clinic, Mumbai said with today's technological innovations in dentistry, much of the pain commonly associated with dental procedures can be significantly reduced or eliminated.

Dental lasers

The doctor says that one of the primary apprehensions is pain. "Dental lasers have come to the forefront as a game-changer in this regard. Employed in a variety of applications -- from cavity removal and gum reshaping to teeth whitening -- lasers offer high precision with often minimal-to-no anaesthesia. This not only alleviates pain, but also minimises post-procedure discomfort," he said.

TRENDING NOW

Dental microscopes

According to Dr Shetty, dental microscopes are now replacing what used to be done with intraoral cameras. "These sophisticated instruments allow for a highly magnified and detailed view of your teeth and gums in real-time. As a patient, you also have the opportunity to see these images. The end result is an elevated level of diagnostic accuracy, helping you become an informed participant in your own oral health journey."

Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT)

CBCT scans, instead of traditional X-rays, provide rapid, high-resolution images with much lower radiation exposure. These images can be immediately reviewed on a computer screen, facilitating a more interactive discussion between the dentist and patient about their oral health status and any necessary treatments, said the doctor.

You may like to read

Air abrasion technology

This is the alternative to the infamous dental drill. It deploys a stream of fine particles to remove tooth decay gently. This can be a more comfortable experience, especially for those who find the noise and vibrations of conventional drills unsettling.

Sedation

"Modern dentistry also employs various sedation techniques to make your experience as comfortable as possible. For example, nitrous oxide, commonly known as 'laughing gas', offers a mild and safe form of conscious sedation, which quickly wears off post-procedure. For those who require a deeper level of relaxation, oral or intravenous (IV) sedation options are available. These are useful for more complex or lengthy procedures," the doctor explained.

He concluded by saying that dentists today are increasingly attuned to the anxieties their patients may experience and are equipped to create a compassionate and understanding atmosphere.