Advanced Pain Management Techniques Stimulate Natural Healing Mechanisms

Cryotherapy for pain relief.

New therapies for pain management create an environment that is suitable for regeneration as opposed to temporary repair with medications.

Pain is a symptom feared by everyone. While each person has a different threshold, everyone looks for ways to alleviate pain as soon as possible. The most common way to reduce pain is by taking painkillers. People also use hot water bags and ice packs and massage the area to reduce the intensity of pain. However, these measures might work when a person experiences pain occasionally something that does not affect his/her ability to go about with daily activities. But, what about those who experience continuous pain over prolonged periods? These could be people with acute and chronic diseases or injury/trauma or cancer. In such cases, due to the prolonged duration of pain mild or severe medications also tend to lose their potency; therefore, alternative strategies are required to manage the symptom effectively. Moreover, there is the issue of side effects as well.

Effective pain management techniques

Advances in science and technology have enabled more effective pain management. Today, there are strategies that not only manage the symptoms but also target the pathology, by which instant and prolonged relief from pain is possible. For example, a therapy uses shockwaves to reduce pain. The acoustic waves generated in this therapy stimulate biological mechanisms, through which the molecules necessary for relieving pain are released.

Another example is the use of stimulation-based therapies. There are several of these transcranial, magnetic, transcutaneous, electromagnetic, etc. These have been successfully applied in the treatment of pain due to muscle, ligament/tendon, blood vessel, and nerve involvement. These therapies deliver small electric/electromagnetic currents in the region of the pain and block the pain impulses. Likewise, some treatments improve blood circulation, oxygen distribution through tissues, enhance detoxification, etc. all of which contribute to pain relief.

Injection of pain medications is well known; however, pain relief through injection of certain peptides is attracting attention. Some peptides are known to reduce inflammation in arthritis; therefore, can be used early in the disease to control pain and possibly progression of the disease. Stem cells have also been considered in the treatment of pain. These 'master' cells are capable of a variety of functions, of which their ability to release neurotrophic factors has proved beneficial in managing nerve-related pain. Thus, as an example, the pain in a wide range of neurological and nerve trauma-associated diseases can be controlled by injection of stem cells. Of course, we have all heard of laser therapy, cryotherapy, etc. for pain relief. Likewise, regular practise of yoga has also been shown to improve blood circulation and overall balance of the body, thereby reducing pain.

The future of pain management

All these therapies are effective because they stimulate natural healing mechanisms. Therefore, along with reducing the symptoms, these treatments also create an environment that is suitable for regeneration (as opposed to temporary repair with medications). These are also predominantly non/minimally invasive; therefore, one does not have to worry about surgery or prolonged stay at the hospital to achieve pain relief. By these treatments, it is possible to achieve instant pain relief and long-term healing along with regeneration of lost tissues.

Gone will be the days that we will need medicines and invasive procedures to manage pain the future of pain management lies in these modalities and many more that are being researched.

The article is contributed by Dr Pradeep Mahajan, Urosurgeon and regenerative medicine researcher, StemRx.