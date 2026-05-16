Adults with obesity face up to 5 times higher cancer risk, study warns

A new study warns that adults with obesity may face up to five times higher risk of several cancers, highlighting the serious long-term health dangers.

Written By: Muskan Gupta | Published : May 16, 2026 12:45 PM IST

Obesity (Image AI Generated)

New research presented at the European Congress on Obesity reveals that obesity in adults can make them up to five times more likely to develop several different cancers. The results further support the emerging understanding that in addition to the cardiovascular and diabetes-associated risks of obesity, it is also an important determinant in cancer development.

The study, carried out by researchers at Lund University in Sweden, involved data on the health of over 600,000 adults aged 17-60. Researchers monitored each person's body weight for decades and correlated these values with the diagnosis of cancer received through the year 2023.

Young adults with obesity faced the highest cancer risk

The study revealed that individuals who had been obese at a young age exposed to the greatest risks from cancer. Obesity in the young ages quadrupled the odds of liver cancer in men. They also were at higher risk for pancreatic, kidney and colon cancer. Those who put on extra pounds during their steady growth phase were much more likely to develop womb cancer and increased were the risk of kidney, pancreatic and certain brain cancers.

How excess body fat may trigger cancer development?

The experts believe the reason could be exposure to the toxic effects for an extended period of time from excess body fat. Excess weight can lead to chronic inflammation, hormone changes, and insulin resistance that can damage cells and over the long term predispose to the development of cancer.

Young adults with obesity faced the highest cancer risk

The findings of another study, published recently in the journal BMC Cancer, also indicate that an adult-onset of weight gain is closely associated with obesity linked cancer. They found that those who gained the most weight around age 20 were almost twice as likely as those with little or no weight change to get cancers related to obesity.

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Why obesity may increase abnormal cell growth?

Scientists also believe obesity may physically enlarge organs such as the liver, kidneys and pancreas. The larger organs and the more cells, means there is more opportunity for abnormal cell growth and mutations that can cause cancer.

Healthy lifestyle changes can lower cancer risk

The experts message here is that the results don't necessarily imply that those that put on weight will get cancer. Reaching and keeping the body weight at a healthy level, however, through adulthood can reduce the risk. Proper food control, avoiding excesses of processed food, adequate rest, regular exercise are all helpful in maintaining a healthy weight.

People should also steer clear of crash diets or quick fixes, doctors said. The best method to keep a healthy weight includes making lifestyle changes slowly and steadily. Prevention is particularly key as weight gain during the young adult stage has been linked to health effects later in life according to the study.

Disclaimer: This article is intended for general informational and educational purposes only and should not be considered medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Readers should consult qualified healthcare professionals for personalized guidance regarding obesity, cancer risk, weight management, and overall health.