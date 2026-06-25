ADHD's long shadow: Girls from low-income backgrounds face higher risk of multiple chronic illnesses

A long-term study found girls with ADHD especially from disadvantaged backgrounds face a higher risk of multiple chronic conditions in adulthood underscoring the need for early intervention.

ADHD Girls.

Girls with Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) have long been underdiagnosed and overlooked. According to a study published on 25 May 2026 in Nature Mental Health the impact of childhood ADHD may be more than just on behaviour and attention but raises the likelihood of having several chronic health conditions in early adulthood.

The study titled Intersecting Trajectories of Childhood ADHD, Socioeconomic Deprivation and Distinct Multimorbidity Patterns in Women revealed that women with ADHD were much more likely to develop multimorbidity which is the presence of two or more chronic health conditions during the period from 18 to 32 years. Researchers also detected that socioeconomic disadvantage further amplified this risk.

Childhood ADHD linked to chronic illnesses

A team of scientists analysed over 120,000 women born between 1991 and 1998 in Wales where they compared women who did and did not have a childhood ADHD diagnosis. Researchers discovered that women with ADHD were over two times more likely to have several long-term health conditions later in life.

The study authors say symptoms of ADHD are traditionally not as obvious in girls as in boys which is why ADHD has long been underdiagnosed in girls. It means that most girls don't exhibit hyperactive behaviour making them go undiagnosed and untreated.

Poverty and ADHD create dangerous combination

The findings further showed a striking result in which childhood deprivation has a strong impact on girls with ADHD. Researchers found that the highest risk of multimorbidity was among girls with ADHD who were born into the most socioeconomically deprived homes.

Backing up the latest report approximately 39 per cent of the multimorbidity burden among women were due to the effect of the combination of ADHD and deprivation. The results indicate that a child's social status may play a significant long-term role in health outcomes for children with ADHD.

You may like to read

Mental health was high in particular

Additionally different patterns of multimorbidity in women were also observed by scientists in which some developed mainly physical health conditions whereas others experienced a combination of physical and mental health disorders.

Women who previously had been diagnosed with ADHD were more likely to be in the most complex group i.e "pan-system multimorbidity" group which had multiple body system conditions and included more psychiatric comorbidities.

As per the findings this group had higher prevalence rates of disorders including anxiety, depression, post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and borderline personality disorder.

The researchers concluded that girls with ADHD would be a high-risk group for health problems in the future especially those who are from lower-income backgrounds highlighting the importance of early detection and comprehensive healthcare support and interventions to tackle medical and social issues.

What Is ADHD?

ADHD is a neurodevelopmental disorder involving attention, impulse control and activity levels. Some of the common symptoms of ADHD are difficulty concentrating, forgetfulness, disorganisation, impulsive behaviour and restlessness. This neurological disorder is more frequent in children but is not limited to adults. ADHD can indeed have long-lasting effects for many girls particularly on their mental and physical health in adulthood.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered medical advice. Always consult a qualified healthcare professional for diagnosis, treatment or health concerns.