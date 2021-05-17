Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a neurological disorder that is first diagnosed in childhood and can continue to adulthood. This mental disorder makes it difficult for a person to control their impulsive behaviour. Some of the common symptoms associated with ADHD include the inability to focus being forgetful getting easily distracted having difficulty sitting still and interrupting people. It most commonly manifests itself at the age of 7 or the beginning of school. Timely intervention can help those children affected with ADHD. Along with medication natural ways like practising yoga and breathing exercises can help improve ADHD in kids.