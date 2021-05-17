Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a neurological disorder that is first diagnosed in childhood and can continue to adulthood. This mental disorder makes it difficult for a person to control their impulsive behaviour. Some of the common symptoms associated with ADHD include the inability to focus, being forgetful, getting easily distracted, having difficulty sitting still, and interrupting people. It most commonly manifests itself at the age of 7 or the beginning of school. Timely intervention can help those children affected with ADHD. Along with medication, natural ways like practising yoga and breathing exercises can help improve ADHD in kids. Also Read - OSU researchers suggest a better way to identify kids with attention disorder

Yoga, Breathing Exercises Good For Children With ADHD

In a recent study, psychologists at Ural Federal University found that yoga and breathing exercises have a positive effect on children with ADHD. Children improve their attention, decrease hyperactivity, do not get tired longer and engage in complex activities longer after special classes. Also Read - Know the signs and symptoms of ADHD: Is your child at risk too?

In the study published in the journal Biological Psychiatry, psychologists examined the data collected from 16 children with ADHD aged 6-7 years. They studied the effect of exercise on functions associated with voluntary regulation and control in these children. Also Read - Kundalini Meditation: For total mind, body, soul rejuvenation

How do Breathing Techniques work?

Explaining the effects of ADHD on kids, the head of the study Sergey Kiselev said that the disease affects the part of the brain responsible for brain activity. It leads to inadequate hyperactivity, elevated distraction, and exhaustion and causes an interruption in regulation and control. The team of researchers used belly breathing techniques to help improve the symptoms of ADHD in children. As per the research, this technique helps improve the supply of oxygen to the brain’s reticular formation to “better regulate the child’s state of activity.”

Relaxing Exercises Done Regularly For A Year May Help

The team also made kids perform “tension-relaxation” exercises three times a week for 2-3 months, depending on the program chosen. Kiselev said that exercise has a positive effect on regulation and control functions in ADHD children. The reason behind it is that exercise automates the child’s breathing and allows a better supply of oxygen to the brain, which improves the behaviour of the child affected with ADHD. They arrived at the conclusion that exercise helps kids with ADHD after they took into different factors such as age, gender, the severity of the disease and concomitant problems in children.

Another study published in the Journal of Child & Family Studies found that yoga exercise is good for children with emotional and behavioural disorders and can be effective in mitigating the symptoms that occur in children with ADHD. One of the main reasons highlighted in the study is that practising yoga helps an individual become aware of their body. It promotes self-control, attention and helps manage stress. Preliminary studies have also found that yoga also improves social, emotional, behavioural and cognitive ailments. However, experts say there is more evidence required on the subject.