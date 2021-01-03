Adding computer simulations to cognitive testing methods may help better identify symptoms of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in children say researchers. ADHD is a common mental disorder that affects millions of children. While it is usually first diagnosed in childhood it can continue through adolescence and adulthood. The brain disorder is characterized by inattention above-normal levels of hyperactive and impulsive behaviours. Cognitive tests are used to identify a variety of symptoms and deficits associated with ADHD such as selective attention poor working memory altered time perception difficulties in maintaining attention and impulsive behaviour. But researchers from Ohio State University