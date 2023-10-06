Older Adults With ADHD More Likely To Be Involved In Car Crashes

As population aging continues, the number of older adult drivers also increases.

A study found higher number of older adults with ADHD involved in hard-braking events, self-reported traffic ticket events, and self-reported vehicular crashes.

People with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) should be more careful when they are behind the wheel. Older adults who have this chronic neurodevelopmental condition appear to have a much higher risk of being involved in car crashes than their peers without ADHD, a new US study has suggested.

Usually, ADHD is diagnosed in childhood, but it can persist into adulthood. Inattentiveness, impulsivity and hyperactivity are symptoms associated with this neurobehavioral disorder, and these make older adults struggle with their daily life performances.

Researchers at Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health conducted a study on the prevalence of ADHD and its association with crash risk among older adult drivers.

Older adult drivers with ADHD were more than twice as likely as their counterparts without ADHD to report being involved in hard- braking events, traffic ticket events and vehicular crashes. The study results are available online in JAMA Network Open.

Should ADHD Patients Stop Driving?

The study didn't say that people suffering from this neurobehavioral disorder should stop driving, but the researchers highlighted the need for effective interventions to improve the diagnosis and clinical management of ADHD among older adults to promote safe mobility and healthy aging. Also, they noted that more adults are diagnosed with ADHD now than in the past due to improved diagnosis.

The study enrolled 2832 active drivers (aged 65 to 79 years of age), out of which 75 (2.6 %) had attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). Higher prevalence of ADHD was seen among older adults with anxiety or depression. They also found ADHD associated with a significantly elevated risk of hard-braking events, self-reported traffic ticket events, and self-reported vehicular crashes.

A previous study by senior author Guohua Li and colleagues had shown that when older adults stop driving their health worsens.

The Columbia University researchers said that the findings form this study will help in examining the role of medical, behavioral, environmental, and technological factors in improving driving safety among older adults.

