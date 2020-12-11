Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a complex neurodevelopmental disorder that affects millions across the globe. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the average ADHD diagnosis is 7 years old. It is normal for children to experience confusion every now and then, but if it persists, then it could be a sign of ADHD. Of course, it is not the only symptom of the condition in children. Here are all the signs and symptoms of ADHD in children. Also Read - Secure your mental health by being a savvy social media user

Signs And Symptoms In Children

A child who has ADHD may repeatedly interrupt a conversation or start talking

Inability to concentrate on one thing at a time

Experiencing emotional turmoil and difficulty in keeping their emotions in check

Can’t sit still and may try to run when forced to sit

Inability to carry out instructions or listen carefully

Keep changing tasks frequently. They might start something but won’t be able to complete it

Have trouble focusing even when addressed directly

Excessive physical movement

Acting without thinking

Continuously getting involved in dangerous activities

Some children with ADHD may not be loud, but be extremely quiet and ignore things or people around them

Often forget to do daily chores like their homework

Differentiating Between Normal Behavior And ADHD

The symptoms mentioned above are common behaviours that most of us display occasionally. But when someone is suffering from attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, they may do this repeatedly. While all children behave like this at some point or the other, if they start displaying such behaviour regularly and it starts affecting their life, you should seek professional advice.

Some kids may even experience symptoms of other conditions including:

Anxiety disorder, which can make your child worried all the time, have frequent headaches, stomachaches and feel angry

May experience symptoms of depression

Having trouble sleeping at night or experiencing irregular sleeping patterns

Autistic spectrum disorder, a developmental condition that affects the way your child interacts or speaks to people

May experience seizures or sudden fits

Tourette’s syndrome that causes the nervous system that affects people to make sudden movements or sounds

Learning disabilities like dyslexia

Oppositional defiant disorder, a disorder that leads to frequent and persistent episodes of anger and irritability

If you notice any of the above-mentioned symptoms in your child, you must consult a professional immediately to get a clear perspective and proper diagnosis.