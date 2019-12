Children with ADHD often have extra energy to burn so ensure that they do so in sports that suit their strengths, like soccer or inline skating, which require constant, intentional movement. © Shutterstock

If you are a parent, you will know the challenges of raising a kid. If your child has ADD/ADHD (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder), a neurological issue, the challenges are multiplied manifold. It is perfectly normal to feel frustrated and helpless. But with love, patience and understanding, you can come out shining as a parent. Know that your child needs a nurturing environment and proper therapy. Healthy lifestyle and a nutritious diet also matter.

Children with ADD/ADHD are simply wired a little differently than other kids, but they can learn to handle their time and space, if only you can allow them to make mistakes along the way. Be kind and patient with them, and with yourself. Accept that your child challenges you, and commit to giving them a calm, organized role model to look up to, as they learn how to manage their impulses. Let us take a look at a few practical and useful tips that you can use as a parent:

Set A Schedule

Yes, it’s critical that kids with ADD/ADHD keep to a schedule, but it’s just as important that their parents do so too. Schedule date nights to connect with your spouse without interruption, as well as one-on-one time with the child’s siblings to let them talk honestly about any difficulties they might face. Be realistic about what you can agree to take on.

Get Help

Even though other people may offer to help by babysitting, you might be uncomfortable with leaving your child in someone else’s care. Make a list of all the alternative ways in which you would use some assistance, such as picking up your dry cleaning or taking your dog for a walk, and keep it handy so that when help is offered, you can gently suggest these chores without feeling guilty.

Don’t Order, Suggest

Structured choice is the key to avoiding power struggles with your child, so telling them something in a threatening tone will likely lead to a meltdown. Instead, try using a purely observational tone and gentle suggestions, perhaps with a time-frame, so your child knows they have to finish a certain task within a fixed time but without being provoked.

Be The Example

It’s easier if you model for your child the routine that you want them to build. This might mean that when she sits down to complete homework, you sit next to her to pay bills and answer emails. Suggest scheduled breaks, and use this time to chat about what you’ll accomplish in the next chunk of work time. Plan something enjoyable for you both after you’ve finished working, as an incentive.

Keep It Timely

Have clocks in designated places throughout your home, especially rooms where your child is likely to become distracted. Particularly for younger children, purchase the same digital clock to have in multiple rooms of the home, so that the child is used to checking their time in the same way in every room. This small change can have big impacts for families affected by ADHD.

Feel The Burn

Children with ADHD often have extra energy to burn so ensure that they do so in sports that suit their strengths, like soccer or inline skating, which require constant, intentional movement. Play with them so that they can use this time to bond with you.

Keep Control At Bedtime

Be vigilant in creating and sticking to a bedtime routine. Kids with ADHD have a very difficult time calming down at the end of the day. Because of the importance of sleep in maintaining their energy and attentiveness throughout the day, try to maintain a routine. Tucking in your child can work wonders to calm them, lull them into sleep readiness, and also reinforce the love you have for each other, especially if it’s been a difficult day in parent-child interactions. Avoid keeping more than a few toys in the child’s room, as they will oftentimes choose play over sleep; even if they are exhausted.

Text sourced from zliving.com