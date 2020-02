Many children have a condition called attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). It makes them incapable of paying attention and controlling impulsive behaviours. Now, according to a new study, lack of vitamin D during pregnancy may increase the risk of ADHD in your baby. Researchers from the University of Turku in Finland say that deficiency in the levels of vitamin D in pregnant women is associated with a higher risk of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in children. The Journal of the American Academy of Child & Adolescent Psychiatry published this study.

If your child has attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, simple tasks can become a challenge. You may often feel frustrated as well as helpless. But by adopting a positive and understanding attitude, you can easily deal with this problem.

Maintain a timetable

A regular schedule is important for kids with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. It gets them used to everyday activities and tasks. Set time aside for play and work. This will also help you spend quality time with your child. But be realistic when setting the timetable. Teach him to read the clock and make it a game. You can pretend to forget a certain task. He will get a thrill when he has to remind you. It will make him more amenable to your suggestion. And, this will also help you accomplish what you set out to do.

Be gentle when you ask your child to do something

You will see that if you ask your child nicely, he or she will do as you say. Don’t raise your voice or talk loudly when addressing your child. It may lead to a power struggle and your child may become more stubborn. Be mellow and make suggestions instead of ordering. This helps a lot.

Get your child involved in some sport

If your child has attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, he is probably overactive. The best way to burn off this extra energy is to enroll him in some sports programme. Be sure to play along with them to bod better with them.

Be strict about bedtime

Kids with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder have trouble calming down at the end of the day. But sleep is important. So, get your child ready for bed well in advance, read a story out to him, play a simple game. Try to lull them to sleep at the same time every night.