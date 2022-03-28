ADHD Often Goes Unnoticed Or Misdiagnosed In Women: Reasons Why You Shouldn't Ignore It

- Health A-Z
ADHD (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder) is a neurodevelopmental condition that most commonly manifests in childhood though the symptoms can last until adulthood and makes focusing on tasks, objectives, and activities, as well as controlling impulsive actions challenging for those with the illness.
In an era when people are more aware of pay discrepancies and societal inequities, researchers are focusing more on health disparities like this one. According to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), boys are diagnosed with ADHD 12.9 per cent of the time, compared to 5.6 per cent of the time for girls.
Many females with untreated ADHD are mislabelled as spacey, far too talkative, and disorganized as they grow up. Young, brilliant, and talented women may lag academically as teenagers. Even as adults, many people struggle with greater responsibilities and new tasks.
The disparity in diagnosis rates and, as a result, treatment access for women with ADHD can have a significant impact on how individuals live their life, establish self-esteem, and form connections.
ADHD is a mental health disorder that impairs one's ability to do some or all the following tasks:
Essentially, when it comes to ADHD, girls and women are frequently misdiagnosed or underdiagnosed.
Boys with ADHD are more likely than girls to acquire a diagnosis for a variety of reasons.
According to a 2019 study, sex variations in symptoms may potentially prevent diagnosing ADHD symptoms in girls. Because symptoms in girls might be milder, doctors may be hesitant to identify them with ADHD unless they also exhibit indications of emotional issues.
According to a review of research published in 2014, Medical providers may be more prone to treat anxiety and despair in females without diagnosing concomitant ADHD.
Having ADHD doesn't make one a slacker or a scatterbrain. It's having a mental health problem that makes paying attention, restraining impulses, planning, organizing, and finishing tasks difficult or impossible.
If you are a woman with ADHD, the best thing you can do for yourself (apart from medicine and organizing skills) is to take a break. Thank your brain for all it can do and set reasonable goals for everything else. It's like turning a tapestry art-side up to get the correct kind of treatment. The tangle of knots and threads can start to make sense, and it can be rather lovely.
(The article is contributed by Akanksha Pandey, Consultant Clinical Psychology, Fortis Hospitals, Bannerghatta Road, Bangalore)
