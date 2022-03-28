ADHD Often Goes Unnoticed Or Misdiagnosed In Women: Reasons Why You Shouldn't Ignore It

ADHD Often Goes Unnoticed Or Misdiagnosed In Women: Reasons Why You Shouldn't Ignore It

Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a common occurrence in women, however, it often goes misdiagnosed. Here's everything you need to know about the disease and how it shows itself in women.

ADHD (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder) is a neurodevelopmental condition that most commonly manifests in childhood though the symptoms can last until adulthood and makes focusing on tasks, objectives, and activities, as well as controlling impulsive actions challenging for those with the illness.

In an era when people are more aware of pay discrepancies and societal inequities, researchers are focusing more on health disparities like this one. According to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), boys are diagnosed with ADHD 12.9 per cent of the time, compared to 5.6 per cent of the time for girls.

Many females with untreated ADHD are mislabelled as spacey, far too talkative, and disorganized as they grow up. Young, brilliant, and talented women may lag academically as teenagers. Even as adults, many people struggle with greater responsibilities and new tasks.

The disparity in diagnosis rates and, as a result, treatment access for women with ADHD can have a significant impact on how individuals live their life, establish self-esteem, and form connections.

Symptoms And Types Of ADHD In Women

ADHD is a mental health disorder that impairs one's ability to do some or all the following tasks:

Trouble paying attention, focusing or concentrating for longer periods

Weak observations

Dividing tasks and goals into sections or steps

Managing plans and remaining organized

Sitting still

Remembering stuff

Managing impulses

Essentially, when it comes to ADHD, girls and women are frequently misdiagnosed or underdiagnosed.

You may like to read

In addition, women are more prone to:

Because of ADHD, one may notice changes in symptoms as a result of shifting hormones and might develop anxiety disorders and sadness.

Reduced self-esteem and more difficulty in relationships.

When It Comes To Women, How Is ADHD Diagnosed?

Boys with ADHD are more likely than girls to acquire a diagnosis for a variety of reasons.

Most research has focused on boys until recently, so there is more information regarding how guys experience ADHD and how the disorder affects their life.

It often manifests itself differently in people.

Girls may be forced to cover and hide signs of ADHD due to societal pressures. Stereotypes regarding neatness, organization, cooperation, compliance, and social behaviours may cause girls and women in schools and families to ignore or adjust to ADHD symptoms.

According to a 2019 study, sex variations in symptoms may potentially prevent diagnosing ADHD symptoms in girls. Because symptoms in girls might be milder, doctors may be hesitant to identify them with ADHD unless they also exhibit indications of emotional issues.

According to a review of research published in 2014, Medical providers may be more prone to treat anxiety and despair in females without diagnosing concomitant ADHD.

S omething To Ponder In The Meantime

Having ADHD doesn't make one a slacker or a scatterbrain. It's having a mental health problem that makes paying attention, restraining impulses, planning, organizing, and finishing tasks difficult or impossible.

If you are a woman with ADHD, the best thing you can do for yourself (apart from medicine and organizing skills) is to take a break. Thank your brain for all it can do and set reasonable goals for everything else. It's like turning a tapestry art-side up to get the correct kind of treatment. The tangle of knots and threads can start to make sense, and it can be rather lovely.

(The article is contributed by Akanksha Pandey, Consultant Clinical Psychology, Fortis Hospitals, Bannerghatta Road, Bangalore)