There is a real need to increase awareness about the signs of withdrawal symptoms developing to decrease the potential downsides of cannabis use, especially among those who experience severe or worsening symptoms over time.

Medical marijuana is normally used in the treatment for pain. This is the extract from the hemp plant known as CBD, which has hardly any intoxicating properties. It can offer relief from stress and anxiety, spasticity and pain and even help you sleep better. It is also used in the treatment of epilepsy. This is considered to be harmless and effective in the treatment of many conditions. But now a new study says that even medical marijuana may trigger withdrawal symptoms when its use is discontinued. Also Read - Use CBD oil as a home remedy for pain, depression and more

More than half of people who use medical marijuana products to ease pain also experience clusters of multiple withdrawal symptoms when they’re between uses, a new study from the University of Michigan finds. The findings also indicated that about 10 per cent of the patients taking part in the study experienced worsening changes to their sleep, mood, mental state, energy and appetite over the next two years as they continued to use cannabis. Also Read - What is CBD oil and why it is increasingly gaining attention from researchers?

Withdrawal signs may be confused with disease symptoms

Researchers say that some people report experiencing significant benefits from medical cannabis, but the findings of this study suggest a real need to increase awareness about the signs of withdrawal symptoms developing to decrease the potential downsides of cannabis use, especially among those who experience severe or worsening symptoms over time. Many of them may not recognize that these symptoms come not from their underlying condition, but from their brain and body’s reaction to the absence of substances in the cannabis products they’re smoking, vaping, eating or applying to their skin, the researcher said. Also Read - Marijuana and mental health: Don’t roll up a cannabis to destress!

Common withdrawal signs are trouble sleeping, nausea, irritability

For the study, published in the journal Addiction, the team involved of 527 participants. All were participating in the state’s system to certify people with certain conditions for use of medical cannabis and had non-cancer-related pain. The researchers asked the patients whether they had experienced any of 15 different symptoms – ranging from trouble sleeping and nausea to irritability and aggression – when they had gone a significant time without using cannabis.

The researchers used an analytic method to empirically group the patients into those who had no symptoms or mild symptoms at the start of the study, those who had moderate symptoms (meaning they experienced multiple withdrawal symptoms) and those who had severe withdrawal issues that included most or all of the symptoms. They then looked at how things changed over time, surveying the patients one year and two years after their first survey.

Identifying people at risk may reduce risk of cannabis use disorder

Further research could help identify those most at risk of developing problems and reduce the risk of progression to cannabis use disorder, which is when someone uses cannabis repeatedly despite major impacts on their lives and ability to function, the researcher said.

(With inputs from IANS)