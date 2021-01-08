The act of drinking assumes different meaning for different people especially when they are young and impressionable. While some drink to keep up with peers others experiment with it. But there are some who drink for the sheer joy of it. They enjoy the effects or the ‘high’ that comes with alcohol consumption. Do you find drinking alcohol pleasurable? If so you are more likely to develop an alcohol use disorder (AUD) a new study from the University of Chicago in the US suggests. The findings of this study published in the American Journal of Psychiatry indicate that individuals developing