Are you or your kids addicted to PUBG and Fornite? Gaming addiction is fast becoming a mental health issue. But there could be some health benefits of gaming too. Dr Parul Tank, Consultant Psychiatrist, Fortis Hospital, Mulund says, “The positive effects of gaming are subjected to the games that you play. Games that have sexually explicit and violent content tend to have more negative than positive effects.”

Positive impact of gaming

• Improvement in cognitive functions

• Improvement in hand and eye coordination

• Improvement of quick-thinking skills and accuracy

• Improvement in problem-solving abilities

• Decreases chances of anxiety attacks

Negative impact of gaming addiction

• Adverse impact on health: As an adult, it can adversely affect your health, as playing virtual games becomes a priority rather than physical exercise.

• Addiction to gaming: “Pathological gamers or addicted gamers are more susceptible to developing Anxiety, Insomnia, Social Isolation, and Depression. These factors can influence each other. Pathological Gaming can also result in Social Phobia, making the child more inclined and attracted to gaming,” Dr Parul says.

• Aggression in teens: Playing excessively violent video games has its negative impact. This changes the behaviour and attitude of players and makes them susceptible to becoming very violent and increasingly anti-social.

Signs of gaming addiction

• Thinking fanatically about playing the game when doing other tasks.

• Being deceitful about the amount of time spent gaming.

• Spending more and more time to get the same levels of enjoyment from gaming.

• Neglecting responsibilities and obligations to work, family, health, and finances over compulsive gaming.

• After feeling shame or humiliation about time spent gaming, the player may become secretive about the activity.

• Spending a lot of money on computer upgrades and gaming consoles.

How to treat gaming addiction in kids and adults

“The best way would be to completely abstain from it for a while just like any other addiction. Remove the apps from the phone or computer. You can also divert yourself by learning other productive distraction skills like going to the gym, taking a walk, reading, having a hobby to keep one occupied,” Dr Parul says.