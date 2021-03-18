Lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic forced people around the globe to lock themselves in their houses. Online classes and work from home became the new normal. While social distancing and other restrictions helped contain the spread of the disease to a large extend many people also picked up some bad habits during the pandemic while they were stuck at home. According to a survey by technology company InMobi nearly 1 in 2 mobile users in India got addicted to gaming during the pandemic. Mostly Gen X (45 and above age group) mobile users were found indulging in multiplayer games