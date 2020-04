Drinking heavily significantly increases the risk of alcoholic fatty liver, which happens when excess fat accumulates in the liver.

Several studies have linked excessive alcohol consumption to various health problems. Now a new study has revealed that heavy drinking can increase waist size and stroke risk in men.

The study, published in the journal Addiction, found that heavy alcohol consumption led to a 1.5 inch (4cm) larger waist in older adults.

Heavy drinking over a lifetime was also linked to higher blood pressure, poorer liver function, increased body mass index (BMI) in later life.

What is heavy drinking? It is defined as consuming 8 or more drinks per week for women, and for men, 15 or more drinks per week.

Excessive alcohol use is also one of the leading preventable causes of death in the world. If this is not enough for you to give up drinking, read further to know it detrimental effects of alcohol on health.

Alcohol-Related Diseases

Over time, excessive alcohol use can result in the development of chronic diseases and other serious problems. These include:

Liver disease

Your liver is particularly at risk of damage. This is because alcohol is mostly metabolized in this organ. Drinking heavily significantly increases the risk of alcoholic fatty liver, which happens when excess fat accumulates in the liver. Chronic drinking can also cause called alcoholic hepatitis, which can lead to scar tissue. Over a period of time, the scarring can completely invade the liver, causing it to become hard and nodular. This condition is known as cirrhosis.

Pancreatitis

Excessive alcohol use cause pancreatitis, a painful inflammation of the pancreas that often requires hospitalization. Around 70 percent of pancreatitis cases are apparently heavy drinkers.

Cancer

Chronic alcohol consumption is also associated with higher risk of developing different cancers. These include cancers of the mouth, esophagus, larynx, stomach, liver, colon, rectum, and breast.

Ulcers and gastrointestinal problems

Heavy drinking can affect the digestive system and lead to many health problems. For example, stomach ulcers, acid reflux, heartburn, and gastritis (inflammation of the stomach lining).

Immune system dysfunction

Drinking too much can weaken your immune system, and make you more susceptible to infectious diseases, such as pneumonia and tuberculosis.