Acute Pyelonephritis Episodes: A Critical Kidney Infection That Should Not Be Ignored

Acute pyelonephritis is a bacterial infection that causes inflammation in the kidneys. This is an unexpected and serious kidney infection in which the urinary tract infection travels from the bladder to the kidneys. It can be a life-threatening condition as it makes the kidneys swell and could even result in long-term harm. Although the spread of infection might vary greatly, acute pyelonephritis usually moves along quite slowly. TheHealthSite.com spoke to Dr Sanjay Garg, Consultant - Urology, Manipal Hospital, Ghaziabad to understand more about this condition and understands the symptoms associated with acute pyelonephritis.

People with urinary blockages are more likely to develop chronic versions of the infection. This can be caused by anatomical malformations, vesicoureteral reflux, or UTIs.

What Triggers The Condition of Pyelonephritis?

In normal situations, the infection begins as a urinary tract infection in the lower urinary tract (UTI). Through the urethra, bacteria enter the body where they grow and move up to the bladder, causing direct damage to the kidney. The infection is frequently caused by bacteria like E. coli.

Any severe bloodstream infection can also pose harm to the kidneys and result in acute pyelonephritis.

It can be caused by reflux nephropathy, a condition where the kidneys are damaged by the backward flow of urine into the kidney.

Symptoms of Acute pyelonephritis

Warning signs and symptoms of acute pyelonephritis are visible mostly within a week of infection. The rarest of pyelonephritis are visible mostly within a week of infection. In the rarest of cases, the infection may not show any symptoms. Children and older people may experience distinct symptoms from other people. Common symptoms experienced by patients are:

Frequent urination with pus or blood in the urine When urinating, I feel pain and a burning sensation. Pain in the groin, back, side, or abdomen Swelling of the ankles, itching, and tiredness Tiredness and a persistent desire to vomit Fishy-smelling urine A fever of more than 102 F Mental confusion (often seen in older people)

Acute Pyelonephritis: Diagnosis Process

If a person is facing any of the above-mentioned symptoms for a prolonged period, he/she should consult a doctor. Acute pyelonephritis can be diagnosed through some tests.

Urine Tests

A urine test is one way to get accurate results if a person is experiencing these symptoms. The test allows the examiner to examine the urine for bacteria, concentration, blood, and pus. Urine tests may show infection and low to moderate levels of protein.

Imaging Tests

Computed Tomography (CT) of the abdomen and pelvis with contrast is considered a preferred scan. The degree of the infection can also be determined by CT, which can identify focal parenchymal abnormalities, emphysematous changes, and anatomic anomalies.

Abdominal Radiography

Dimercaptosuccinic acid test (DMSA) is an imaging method that monitors the injection of radioactive material. In this process, a material is injected into an arm through a vein. Images are taken as the radioactive material passes through the kidneys and show infected or scarred areas.

Uncomplicated pyelonephritis can be treated by taking the proper medication prescribed by the doctor. The primary way of treatment for acute pyelonephritis is antibiotics. The medication must be used for the entire prescribed duration, even if it can treat the illness in two to three weeks. However, in some circumstances, surgery could be necessary to clear any clogs or fix any structural issues with the kidneys. If an abscess does not respond to antibiotics, surgery can potentially be required to drain it. Nephrectomy may be required in cases of severe infection. A surgeon removes a portion of the kidney during this treatment. That is why it is necessary to look out for the early signs and symptoms of this condition and seek medical help as soon as possible.