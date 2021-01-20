You all know how dangerous cancer cells are. But have you ever thought of how the cells get divided and spread the disease from one organ to the there inside your body? To begin with cancer starts when cells in your body’s organ begin to grow abnormally. Leukemias are generally a type of cancer and acute myeloid leukemia (AML) is referred to as cancer that grows inside the bone marrow. According to a new study two drugs that are potent against acute myeloid leukemia (AML) when combined have been identified. The researchers said that the drugs are effective only when