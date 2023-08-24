Acute Heart Failure Symptoms: 7 Unusual Signs of Heart Problems That One Should Never Ignore

Acute Heart Failure Symptoms: 7 Unusual Signs of Heart Problems That One Should Never Ignore

Are you at risk of an acute heart failure? Look out for these signs and symptoms, and never ignore the risk factors.

The heart is one of the most vital organs of the body and it is important to make sure that it functions well. However, the cases of heart diseases including acute heart failure are on a constant rise which is an area of concern. Acute heart failure (AHF) which is also known as acute decompensated heart failure or cardiac failure is a fatal condition that reflects the inability of the heart to pump blood at a normal rate to fulfil the requirements of the body.

There are various reasons why AHF occurs in a person and can be caused by a primary disturbance in the left, right side or both sides of the heart. The ventricles may become stiff, weak or even stretch hindering efficient blood flow. This condition is particularly concerning due to its sudden onset and potentially life-threatening consequences. This rapid aggravation of chronic heart failure results in a change in treatment or needs of the patient during hospitalization.

Additionally, there are essential steps individuals and healthcare providers can take to halt the progression of the condition and improve outcomes.

TRENDING NOW

Causes

In order to stop the progression of AHF, it is very important to understand what causes it. Some of the major causes of acute heart failure include:

Age Diabetes Use of hard medication Kidney problems Consumption of alcohol Heart attack Blood clot in lungs Infections Allergic reactions Viruses that damage the heart Cardiopulmonary bypass surgery Arrhythmia

Symptoms

Acute heart failure is a progressive condition and if left unattended can lead to fatal consequences. Some of the most common symptoms include:

Breathlessness

It is one of the most common symptoms of heart failure and may be present even with minimal exertion

You may like to read

Cough

It happens due to fluid accumulation in the alveolar spaces of the lungs. In certain cases, there can be blood-tinged sputum while coughing.

Fatigue and Tiredness

It occurs due to a lack of heart-pumping capability in which the muscles do not get adequate blood supply to function properly.

Swelling of Limbs

The fluid in the body tends to accumulate in certain regions of the body, especially ankles. It is because the heart fails to pump the blood forward, leading to the accumulation of blood in the veins.

Weight Gain

This symptom arises when fluid accumulates at different parts of the body.

Palpitation

Increased heart rates can sometimes become irregular and very fast and lead to a condition called atrial fibrillation which is very closely associated with AHF.

Nausea and Lack of Appetite

Fluid accumulation in different parts of the body including the stomach and intestines can trigger the feeling of abdominal fullness leading to the loss of appetite.

Acute Heart Failure: How To Halt Progression of the Condition

There are many factors that can trigger acute heart failure in a person. Therefore, it is recommended to get diagnosed at the earliest in case of persisting symptoms. Some of the ways to manage AHF include:

Managing a healthy weight can reduce the risk of this fatal condition. Following a proper diet and including some form of physical exercise in the daily routine is a must. One must quit smoking at all costs as it increases heartbeat, decreases the amount of oxygen in the blood, and elevates blood pressure. Stress and hypertension are one of the leading causes of AHF and one must find ways to manage it. In case of pre-existing heart conditions, one must keep monitoring heart health.

RECOMMENDED STORIES