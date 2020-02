Generally, side effects of acupuncture may be due to poor hygiene and inexperienced acupuncturist. © Shutterstock

Acupuncture is an ancient healing practice of traditional Chinese medicine. It involves inserting very thin needles through a person’s skin at specific points on the body, to various depths. Though it is most often used to relieve pain, it is claimed to be effective in treating a wide range of other complaints.

Benefits Of Acupuncture

Performed correctly using clean needle technique and single-use needles, it is safe. Acupuncture has very few side effects and it can be effectively combined with other treatments.

Helps in weight loss

Experts say that acupuncture helps in weight loss by stimulating digestion and getting rid of excess water in the body. This ancient Chinese healing therapy also helps remove toxins from the body besides triggering the release of endorphins and improving metabolism.

Reduces chronic pain, depression

Acupuncture treatment can boost the effectiveness of standard medical care, reducing the severity of chronic pain and depression, one research suggested.

Lowers blood pressure

Studies also suggest acupuncture could help people manage their blood pressure and reduce their risk of heart disease and stroke. One study found that electroacupuncture helped lower blood pressure in patients with hypertension. Electroacupuncture is a form of acupuncture that applies low-intensity electrical pulses through needles inserted at specific points on the body.

Helps get rid of dental anxiety

Dental anxiety affects up to an estimated 30% of the adult population worldwide. Dental anxiety may make you feel nauseous, cause difficulty breathing and dizziness at the thought of going to the dentist, or during an examination.

In a study, researchers found that anxiety reduced when dental patients were given acupuncture as a treatment. This means acupuncture could be possibly used for tackling dental anxiety.

May help ease allergy symptoms

Some research also indicate that acupuncture may help relieve allergy and eczema symptoms.

Reduces menstrual cramps

Scientific reports also say that acupuncture is very effective for reducing the intensity of menstrual cramps and the length of time the pain is experienced.

Can cure morning sickness

Researchers have shown that traditional acupuncture that targets the wrist can reduce nausea and vomiting associated with morning sickness.