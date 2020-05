Acupuncture may sound a bit terrifying as it involves inserting needles into your skin, but it is known to be effective in treating a variety of health conditions. This ancient Chinese practice is most commonly used to treat pain. Now, a new research has claimed that it may be effective for easing indigestion symptoms. Also Read - Is lockdown taking a toll on your digestion? Try these easy tips to improve your gut health

Researchers from the Beijing University of Chinese Medicine found that a 4-week course of acupuncture increased self-reported relief and improvement of symptoms for patients with a subtype of indigestion known as postprandial distress syndrome (PDS). The effects of acupuncture persisted for at least 12 weeks after the final treatment without symptom relapse or rebound, according to the study published in the journal Annals of Internal Medicine. Also Read - Don’t let the COVID-19 lockdown give you a belly bloat: 4 foods to go slow on, now

Postprandial distress syndrome (PDS) causes an unpleasant sense of fullness in the stomach after eating a meal. It may also cause pain and burning in the throat and stomach. Also Read - Acupuncture: From weight loss to dental anxiety, it can treat many health conditions

This health condition places a substantial burden on the health care system because of its high prevalence in a relatively young patient population and the chronic relapsing nature of its symptoms. This makes finding an effective treatment imperative, the study noted.

How does Acupuncture works?

The Chinese believe that acupuncture helps unlock the energy channels of the body. Blockage of these channels can lead to accumulation of toxins that can affect body and mind. While the exact mechanism by which acupuncture works is unclear, the insertion of needles is known to trigger the release of endorphins. Known as the feel-good hormones, endorphins stimulate feelings of pleasure, well-being, and pain relief.

Acupuncture is believed to be effective in treatment of several conditions and symptoms. These include allergies, anxiety and depression, osteoarthritis, hypertension, insomnia among others.

Acupuncture can also help you lose weight

Yes, acupuncture is said to have amazing weight loss benefits. A study suggested that using continuous stimulation of five acupuncture points may be better at reducing abdominal fat (the midriff bulge) than single point stimulation. The study published in Acupuncture in Medicine found significant reduction in body fat, weight and waist circumference in participants.

According to experts, acupuncture promotes weight loss by stimulating digestion and getting rid of excess water in the body. It is also claimed that acupuncture removes toxins from the body and improve metabolism. It is believed that acupuncture can tweak the digestive system in ways that make digestion and absorption easier.

Depression is a common factor behind weight gain. Most people tend to overeat when they’re sad. Acupuncture helps release negative energy from the body and improve depressive symptoms.

Possible Side Effects Of Acupuncture

All therapies, including acupuncture, come along with their own sets of side-effects. The side effects of acupuncture usually arise due to poor hygiene and inexperienced acupuncturists. Below are some possible side effects of acupuncture –