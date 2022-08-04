Actor Mithilesh Chaturvedi Dies of Heart Ailment: Warning Symptoms You Should Not Ignore After 50

Actor Mithilesh Chaturvedi Dies of Heart Ailment: Warning Symptoms You Should Not Ignore After 50

Veteran TV actor and Bollywood star Mithilesh Chaturvedi passed away due to a heart ailment in his hometown Lucknow on August 3. May his soul rest in peace.

Famous Bollywood actor Mithilesh Chaturvedi breathed his last in Lucknow after suffering a cardiac ailment. According to the reports, the actor had recently shifted to his hometown to recover after suffering a heart attack. Speaking to the media, his son-in-law said, "He was admitted to the hospital for eight to ten days as he suffered cardiac arrest. He had breathing issues and was undergoing treatment. He passed away today morning at 4:00 am due to cardiac arrest."

Confirming the death of the veteran actor, his son-in-law Ashish Chaturvedi wrote on Facebook:

TRENDING NOW

The actor is best known for starring in films such as "Gadar: Ek Prem Katha", "Koi Mil Gaya" and "Ready". The character artist had delivered memorable performances in Hindi films such as "Taal", "Fiza", "Asoka", "Bunty Aur Babli", "Krrish", "Gulabo Sitabo" and web series "Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story".

Warning Symptoms You Should Not Ignore After 50

Taking care of your heart is very important to make sure your complete body is working well. However, with age, it becomes more important for someone to stay alert to the warning symptoms of any type of heart ailment. Chronic chest pain or discomfort in one or both arms can be a warning sign of a heart issue and to see a doctor right away. Here are some of the warning symptoms of an impending heart attack.

Crushing chest pain Stabbing back pain A tingling sensation in your hands, arms, legs or feet Sweating profusely Numbness in the face and arms or legs Dizziness or lightheadedness Swollen feet and ankles

RECOMMENDED STORIES