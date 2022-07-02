Sign In
Kishore Das Dies of Cancer Complications

According to the reports, Kishore Das' health worsened after he tested positive for the deadly coronavirus infection.

Written by Satata Karmakar |Published : July 2, 2022 11:06 PM IST

Famous Assamese actor Kishore Das died on Saturday after a long battle with cancer. He was 30. The actor who hails from Palasbari in Assam has been battling cancer for over a year. He had gone to Mumbai first for his treatment and then to Chennai. Kishore Das was also fighting COVID-19. According to the reports, his health worsened after he tested positive for the deadly coronavirus infection.

The news of the actor's demise has triggered a wave of mourning in the entertainment world. "Due to coronavirus infection during his cancer treatment, his health continued to deteriorate, due to which he died," a source told the media.

