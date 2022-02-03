Actor-Filmmaker Amitabh Dayal Dies of Heart Attack After Recovering From COVID: 5 Warning Symptoms of Heart Attack Post 50

Actor-Filmmaker Amitabh Dayal Dies of Heart Attack

Actor and filmmaker Amitabh Dayal have died at the age of 51. He died of a major heart attack. Confirming her husband's death, Mrinalini told the media, "He passed away at 4.30 am today, he was in the hospital for the last few days after suffering a massive heart attack on January 17. He then tested positive for Covid-19 but later on also tested negative."

This comes days after the actor and filmmaker posted a video of himself from the hospital where he was receiving treatment. The caption reads, "Never give up god is waiting to give you the best keep fighting .love all A.D (sic)."

A heart attack is extremely common these days, especially during the winter. However, there are certain symptoms that one should never ignore to stay safe from this condition. Scroll down to know more about this condition and how to keep it at bay.

Heart Attack

A heart attack occurs when the blood flow to the heart suddenly stops. With zero outflows and inflow of the blood, the heart doesn't receive the exact amount of oxygen that is required for it to keep working. If not treated quickly, the heart muscle begins to die. But if you do get quick treatment, you may be able to prevent or limit damage to the heart muscle.

Symptoms of Heart Attack

Some of the most common symptoms of a heart attack which one should never ignore are:

Discomfort in the chest. Heavy feeling on the chest. Tightness, squeezing, or pain in the chest. Discomfort that goes into your back, jaw, throat, or arm. Severe weakness, anxiety, fatigue, or shortness of breath.

Some of the unusual symptoms of a Heart Attack may include:

Unusual fatigue. Difficulty in breathing. Nausea or vomiting. Discomfort in the neck or shoulder.

Risk Factors of Heart Attack

When it comes to a heart ailment, it actually increases with time, some of the risk factors of heart attack are:

Age Tobacco High blood pressure Obesity Diabetes Family history of heart attacks

