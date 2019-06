Rainbow isn’t the only colour that is considered good for your foods. Recently, a rather formidable hue is catching the fancy of many including nutritionists. The colour is black. From your ice cream and juices to savoury crackers and cocktails, black is becoming the new ‘colour of health’ for foods. But what gives these foods their black hue? Activated charcoal. A popular ingredient in beauty products like face washes, scrubs, shampoos, etc. this black powder is now touted for multiple health benefits. So, food manufacturer are using it as an ingredient in foods as well. You’ll find it in the form of tablets and even in your toothpastes.

WHAT IS ACTIVATED CHARCOAL?

The fine, odourless black powder that you get after superheating carbon-rich natural products is what we call activated charcoal. These natural products wood, peat, coconut shells, or sawdust. This process enhances its toxin-absorbing capacity. When activated by excessive heating, charcoal becomes more porous and thus binds with any impure harmful substance easily. That’s why, when you take it orally or apply it topically, the black powder absorbs the toxins you are exposed to and doesn’t allow them to affect your stomach, bloodstream or skin. It leaves your body through foeces with all these harmful substances.

WHY USE ACTIVATED CHARCOAL?

As already mentioned, this black powder is a regular in many beauty products. But the approved usage of oral activated charcoal for medicinal purposes includes treating emergency patients of overdose or poisoning. However, this black powder is a powerful detoxifying agent. So, it is being recommended for the treatment of a wide range of health conditions. Here are some ailments in which activated charcoal can work wonders.

Arrests the progression of kidney disease

According to a study published in the QJM: An International Journal of Medicine, activated charcoal plays a significant role in limiting the progression of chronic kidney disease. It may help flush out undigested toxins and drugs. This way, it can boost your kidney health. Activated charcoal is especially effective at removing toxins derived from urea, which is the main byproduct of protein digestion. It can also help reducing gastrointestinal damage and inflammation in people with chronic kidney disease.

A report published in Food and Chemical Toxicology administered mixtures containing 20 per cent activated charcoal to rats induced with chronic renal failure. The results showed improved kidney function in them. They also experienced a decrease in kidney inflammation and damage.

Relieves intestinal gas

Scientists believe that activated charcoal powder can potentially alleviate uncomfortable gas and bloating. It works by binding the gas-causing byproducts of foods. Liquids and gases trapped in the intestine can easily get through the tiny holes in activated charcoal. This permeable process may is what provides relief. For a study published in the Journal of Ultrasound in Medicine, scientists enrolled few people with a history of excessive gas in their intestines. They gave these subjects, 448 milligrams of this powder three times a day for 2 days. Also, they were given another 672 mg of this black powder in the morning of the intestinal ultrasound. The researchers found that 34 per cent of the participants who were given the activated charcoal to reduce their gas had improved symptoms.

According to another study published in the American Journal of Gastroenterology,the recommended doses of this black powder for this purpose is 500 milligrams one hour prior to a typical gas-producing meal, with a full glass of water. Also, have an additional glass of water immediately after this. It will help the charcoal get into your system, where it can bind with gas-producing elements.

Treats diarrhoea

As already mentioned, activated charcoal is used as a gastrointestinal absorbent in case of overdose and poisoning. Experts are now proposing this black powder for the treatment of diarrhoea too. It helps by preventing the absorption of bacteria and drugs that can cause diarrhoea. The porous and textured surface of activated charcoal traps the diarrhoea-causing agents and microorganisms. However, do not take it along with diarrhea medicines. Use activated charcoal internally only after consultation with your doctor.

Helps in whitening teeth

If your teeth have become stained from coffee, tea, or any other product, consider using toothpastes containing activated charcoal. It helps whiten the teeth by adsorbing plaque and microscopic tidbits that stain your pearly whites. Also, it promotes good oral health by changing the pH balance of the mouth. An improved pH balance helps in preventing cavities, bad breath and gum disease.

If you don’t want to buy a toothpaste with this ingredient, you can use this black powder and brush your teeth with it for 2 to 3 times per week. Be careful while brushing with it, as charcoal can stain the grout and the fabric of the clothes that you are wearing. Additionally, if you are using it for dental care and find your teeth becoming sensitive, immediately stop using it.

Addresses skin issues

Activated charcoal is effective in treating body odor and acne. Also, it provides relief from the pain and discomfort caused by insect bites, rashes from poison or poison oak, and snake bites. To use it after a mosquito bite or bee sting, mix one capsule of activated charcoal with half tablespoon of coconut oil, and apply on the affected area. Reapply every 30 minutes until you get rid of itching and discomfort. To treat acne, you just need to mix one capsule of this capsule with two teaspoons of aloe vera gel and apply on your face. Let it dry and rinse off completely after that. This black powder binds with environmental toxins and dirt that contribute to acne and doesn’t let your skin absorb them.

Prevents premature ageing

Aging is a natural part of life but premature aging is not. But our toxin exposure on a daily basis through food and pollution leads to cellular damage well in advance. This speeds up our ageing process. Experts suggest activated charcoal capsules or skin treatments using it to delay the process.