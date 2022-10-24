Acne On Your Genitals: A Painful Condition Nobody Talks About

The condition usually happens due to friction in body folds or due to constant repetitive movements

Wearing tight pants at work or while working out, can cause friction which releases a lot of sweat which can further lead to acne if the intimate area is not washed properly

Acne is the most common skin concern men and women face these days. So it will be quite hard to believe if you say you have never had one. As such among the areas where acne occurs, the vaginal region is the least common.

As the name suggests vaginal acne refers to small, reddish, and painful zits near the women genital area. Although experts suggest that they do not have any serious health impacts, such acne can cause irritation and discomfort in the intimate area.

Causes of vaginal acne

Experts suggest that the most common cause of such acne is sweat. Wearing tight pants at work or while working out, can cause friction which releases a lot of sweat which can further lead to acne if the intimate area is not washed properly. However, this may not be the only reason behind vaginal acne. Other causes include-

*Contact dermatitis- A reaction caused by any substance that may touch the genital area. This can include intimate wipes, tampons, pads and more.

*Folliculitis- This occurs when pubic hair follicles become inflamed or infected by razor burns, ingrown hair or by using unclean water in the intimate area.

*Acne Inversa- It is a chronic inflammatory skin disease that affects the sweat glands in the groin and under the breasts.

*Bacterial growth because of lack of hygiene can also be a probable cause.

Tips to treat vaginal acne

Just like acne in any other part of the body, acne in your genitals have to be treated with the same care. While the discomfort felt shall be felt more for such sensitive areas but the care remains the same. Here are a few things to be done when you encounter vaginal acne-

Keep your vagina dry most of the time The use of medicated body washes rich in benzoyl peroxide can be helpful Make sure the area is clean before removing hair. Make sure you exfoliate afterwards to avoid ingrown hairs. Make a warm compress to reduce the pain. Do not try to pop the pimple Always consult a dermatologist when in doubt Avoiding tight-fitting underpants Practice good personal hygiene.