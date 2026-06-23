Acne, fungal infections and dermatitis affect millions as 1 in 4 people worldwide lives with skin disease

Researchers found current estimates may underestimate the full impact of skin disorders including their effects on mental health, quality of life and productivity.

Skin disease. (Image: Pexels)

Skin diseases are among the common health issues all over the world as more than one fourth of the population is affected. But a new study indicates that the effect of these conditions is probably even bigger than is currently known as millions of cases may be overlooked and current data do not account for the full social or psychological impact.

An analysis of Global Burden of Disease (GBD) statistics from 2000 to 2021 shared on ResearchGate found the prevalence of skin and subcutaneous disease excluding sexually transmitted infections and skin cancer was 25.7 per cent in 2021. This ranked skin and subcutaneous diseases as the sixth most prevalent broad disease category across the globe.

The results also indicated that skin diseases remain a significant cause of disability. In terms of global disease burden the skin and subcutaneous diseases ranked eighth as researchers reported a years lived with disability (YLD) rate of 495.1 per 100,000 person years.

Acne and fungal infection are among leading contributors

In the wider context of dermatology the most common conditions were sexually transmitted infections excluding HIV which affect 16.8 per cent of the world's population. Additionally fungal infections followed with 7.8 per cent and acne by 3.04 per cent. The 2026 study also highlights differences in disease distribution for each age group.

Researchers reported that acne, scabies and atopic dermatitis were more common in children and young people but fungal infections, contact dermatitis and skin cancer cases were higher in older adults. Interestingly the findings outlined how differently infections occur between males and females. The prevalence of sexually transmitted infections, acne and atopic dermatitis was higher in females than in males.

Skin disease risk vary by region

Researchers also found significant geographic differences in the distribution of skin diseases. Infectious skin diseases were more likely to be found in Sub-Saharan Africa and Tropical Areas. Whereas chronic inflammatory skin diseases and skin cancers were more likely to be found in high income countries. Also there were shifts in disease patterns in the long term trends in which the prevalence of the squamous cell, basal cell and pressure ulcers rose between 2000 and 2021. Other conditions such as atopic dermatitis, scabies and viral skin infections showed small decreases.

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Why actual burden may be much greater

Given the extent of the findings the authors highlighted the fact that the actual burden of skin diseases might be underestimated. There are several reasons for this one being that only some dermatologic conditions are included in the GBD database. Also there are many instances of underreporting, misdiagnosis and the lack of healthcare data in low and middle income countries that could leave many cases undocumented.

The researchers also remarked that traditional measures of disease burden do not often capture the overall burden of skin diseases. The impacts on self esteem, mental health, social relationships, work productivity and daily activities of conditions like acne, eczema, fungal infections and psoriasis can only be partially measured in conventional surveillance mechanisms.

As skin diseases become recognised as a global public health priority researchers recommend better systems of disease reporting, harmonizing diagnostic criteria and better dermatology registries to gain a better understanding of the impact skin diseases have on people. They believe improved data will be key to informing prevention strategies, health planning, training of health care professionals and resource allocation.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Consult a qualified healthcare provider for concerns about skin conditions.