Acidity, also called acid reflux, is a very common problem that can be quite discomforting. It is characterised by heartburn that is felt around the lower chest area. Acidity occurs when there is excess secretion of acids in the gastric glands of the stomach, producing gas. Acidity many also lead to bad breath, stomach ache and other symptoms.

Having acidity every day is a sign of poor digestive system. And it requires your immediate attention. But instead of popping up antacids every time you get acidic, look for natural and safer ways. Here are some natural ways to reduce your acid reflux and heartburn.

Avoid overeating

One way to minimize acid reflux is to avoid eating large meals. Most reflux symptoms take place after a meal. Experts say larger meals may worsen reflux symptoms.

Cut Alcohol Intake

Excessive alcohol may increase the severity of acid reflux and heartburn, say studies. So limit your alcohol consumption if you experience heartburn.

Limit Coffee intake too

Drinking coffee can temporarily weakens the lower esophageal sphincter and increase the risk of acid reflux. Some studies suggest caffeine as a possible culprit.

Chewing Gum may help

Researchers say chewing gum increases the formation of saliva, which helps clear the esophagus of stomach acid. Choose gum that contains bicarbonate.

Don’t eat Raw Onion

Onions contain high amounts of fermentable fiber, which leads to production of more gas. Eating raw onions may also irritate the lining of the esophagus and worsen heartburn.

Avoid drinking Too Much Citrus Juice

One study found that orange or grapefruit juice worsened the acid reflux symptoms in GERD patients. The researchers believe some of the constituents of citrus juice irritate the lining of the esophagus, which worsens heartburn.

Raise the Head of Your Bed

If you experience reflux symptoms during the night, raise the head of their bed. Studies say doing so can reduce acid reflux symptoms and heartburn at night.

Avoid Sleeping on Your Right Side

Sleeping on your right side may worsen your pain. When you sleep on your right side, stomach acid covers the lower esophageal sphincter. This can increase the risk of acid leaking through it and cause reflux.