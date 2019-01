Kefir, a probiotic drink, is an ancient antidote has actually been around for thousands of years and has only recently gained global popularity. This slightly tart and tangy beverage that is similar in consistency to liquid yoghurt is packed with beneficial yeasts and bacteria that make it much more powerful than simple yoghurt. Kefir has over 30 strains of probiotic bacteria, which – when consumed frequently – helps maintain optimal digestive health. It is also loaded with an abundance of minerals and nutrients like calcium, vitamins and even magnesium. Since Kefir is low in cholesterol, sugar, fat and calories – it is often deemed healthier than any fruit juice. Aakanksha Patel, Cofounder of Kefir Culture, tells us the key health benefits of Kefir.

1. Improves Digestive Health: The active probiotic strains in Kefir stay within your gut and actually colonize when consumed frequently. This process enables the good bacteria to work together and destroy hostile bacteria which over time helps in:

a. Reducing acidity

b. Preventing Bloating

c. Preventing Diarrhoea

d. Preventing Constipation

e. It is even known to cure IBS

2. High Protein Content: An average 180ml bottle of Kefir Culture provides up to 16% of your daily required protein intake in less than 3% carbs – due to which Kefir also helps in the development of muscles and improving skin and hair.

3. Boosts Immunity: Kefir is known to fortify your immune system and cleanse your body of any harmful pathogens.

4. Fights Cancer: There is also plenty of research that indicates that fermented foods like Kefir can actually help defend the body against cancer by preventing cancerous tumour growth.

5. Increases Bone Density: Due to the high nutrient and mineral content. A 180ml bottle of natural Kefir has iron worth 25% of your daily intake value and Vitamin A worth 30% of your daily value with absolutely no sugar.

6. Beats Allergies: A less known fact about Kefir is that it reduces allergies by overpowering the inflammatory markers that are responsible for respiratory problems like asthma and allergies.

7. Lowers Blood Pressure: Drinking Kefir may have a positive effect on blood pressure by promoting communication between the gut and the brain.

8. Helps Detox: A wide array of food and environmental toxins can create enormous health problems if left unchecked. Introducing good bacteria like Kefir into your body can help destroy these toxins and promote good gut health.

Other benefits of kefir include weight management, improved lactose intolerance, reduced inflammation, curbed snacking etc. This is because most immunological problems stem from the gut and with a healthy gut, you are likely to have a healthy and responsive body.