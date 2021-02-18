The Achilles tendon is a band of fibrous tissue connecting the calf muscles to the heel bone. It is in fact the largest and strongest tendon in the entire human body. The purpose of this band is to help us put weight on our toes when we walk run or jump. But this band is prone to injury mainly because of the stress it has to undergo and also because there is limited blood supply to this tendon. The unique structure of this tendon which comprises of three smaller sub-tendons boosts the efficiency of movement by allowing individual control from