Accidental Poisoning In Children: First Aid Steps That Can Save Your Child’s Life

It is usual for children to be curious, and sometimes it leads to situations like 'accidental poisoning'. In children, it can happen when a child unintentionally eats, drinks, touches, or breathes in something harmful. The overwhelming panic that parents experience during that moment creates an emergency situation. Learning how to handle the first few minutes can mean the difference between a tragedy and a medical situation that can be handled, as the speed of your reaction is often the most important factor in the child's recovery.

First 60 Seconds of Immediate First Aid

According to Dr Stephanie Rachel D'Souza, Consultant - Paediatrician & Neonatologist, Motherhood Hospitals, Sarjapur, "One must immediately end all contact with toxins at the first moment that they suspect the child has come into contact with a dangerous substance. If the substance was ingested, the child needs to spit out the poison from their mouth while you use your finger to remove any remaining solid pieces or residue. It is a common misconception that one should induce vomiting, as it can cause more damage because the substance will burn the oesophagus, also known as the food pipe, during both the upward return and the downward path into the stomach."

What To Do If Poison Is Swallowed?

First Aid for Skin or Eye Contact

People need to respond to skin or eye contact situations through immediate action. The affected area needs to be flushed with lukewarm water for a duration which lasts between 15 and 20 minutes. It is necessary to fully dilute the chemical and stop the burning process.

What To Do If A Child Breathes In Toxic Fumes?

The child needs immediate outdoor access to fresh air after breathing toxic substances from cleaning solvents and carbon monoxide. Parents need to ensure that the child maintains a state of calmness and body warmth until medical assistance arrives.

Recognising the Red Flags of Poisoning

The body takes time to manifest symptoms from some poisons because their effects on internal organs do not occur instantly. You should proceed to the nearest emergency room in such an event. Signs to watch out for are when your child experiences breathing difficulties together with persistent coughing and wheezing. Other signs include extreme drowsiness, mental confusion, and total loss of consciousness. Seizures or sudden attacks of fits are also severe symptoms of the brain, as well as burns, blisters, or severe redness around the mouth and lips.

Prevention Tips to Avoid Accidental Poisoning in Children

The best way to manage a poisoning is to ensure it never happens. Parents must keep all kinds of drugs, cleaning materials, and hazardous substances inside locked storage areas. These locked cabinets should be used to store all their items and not only high cabinets because children can sometimes climb high. Parents need to know about hidden toxins, which include button batteries, laundry packets, and iron supplements, because these items pose poisoning dangers from their small quantities.

It is also helpful to keep the products in their original packaging to prevent any chance of mix-ups. You should save the National Poison Control number in your phone and display it on your refrigerator, too. The emergency situation will become easier to handle because these resources provide vital assistance when your memory fails in a rush.

