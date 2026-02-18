Abdominal Obesity In India: 1 In 3 Adults At Risk Due To Dangerous Visceral Fat Linked To Diabetes And Heart Disease

New data reveals rising abdominal obesity in India, with visceral fat increasing risks of type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and metabolic disorders.

When most of us think about health and weight, we think about the number on the weighing scale. If the number goes up, we worry. If it goes down, we feel relieved. However, being healthy also does not mean body weight. Actually, two individuals with similar weight and Body Mass Index (BMI) might be the same in their weight, but one person might be facing a significant risk of some diseases. This is usually determined by a slight factor, which is the location of fat storage in the body.

Dr Ashish Gautam, Principal Director, Robotic and Laparoscopic Surgery, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Patparganj, New Delhi, explains that the weight of your body alone will not give you a complete idea of your health status. The health risks of two individuals of equal weight and body mass index can differ enormously. It is in many cases the place where the fat deposits are that makes the difference. The fat in the abdomen is more dangerous than the fat in the hips and thighs. It is easy to measure this risk by using the waist measurement.

That is why the issue of abdominal fat, commonly known as belly fat, has become a significant challenge to health in India and even the entire world.

Growing Problem of Abdominal Obesity in India

There is an epidemic of overweight and obesity in India, although it is silent. The National Family Health Survey Round 5 (2019-21) found that almost every fourth male and female in India is overweight. It is also evident in the report that the rate of overweight people in rural and urban regions varies between 8 per cent and 50 per cent. The abdominal obesity, in particular, is a more threatening health issue than obesity in general.

According to a recent study by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), published in The Lancet Diabetes and Endocrinology, one out of every three adults aged 20 years and above has abdominal obesity in India, a population amounting to 35 crore. The mentioned type of fat distribution has a very close relationship with metabolic diseases.

You may like to read

This implies that many young adults and middle-aged adults are already harbouring non-obvious health risks like the ones that are not necessarily apparent unless the person visually appears obese.

What Makes Belly Fat Different?

Not every fat in the body reacts in the same manner. The abdominal area has two types of fat:

Subcutaneous fat the subdermal fat that is pinched. Visceral fat the type of fat that is found deep in the body (belly) surrounding the organs such as the liver and the pancreas, as well as the intestines. It is the visceral fat.

Dr Ashish says that the visceral fat, or abdomen fat, is one that is deposited deep inside the abdomen around the liver, pancreas, and intestines. This fat is active in the body. It secretes hormones and chemicals leading to inflammation that confuses the regulation of blood sugar, cholesterol, and blood pressure.

Simply stated, the belly fat is not simply the stored energy. It is as though an organ constantly sends signals that are harmful to the body.

Diseases Linked to Abdominal Fat

Individuals with extra fat around the waist stand higher risks of getting several severe health issues. These include:

Type 2 diabetes

High blood pressure

Heart disease

Fatty liver disease

Sleep apnoea

Cholesterol abnormalities.

The same national study conducted by ICMR established that 1 in every five adults in India has high cholesterol, and obesity levels are on the increase. Those who have larger waistlines also stand higher chances of having a combination of risks all at once: high blood sugar, high cholesterol and high blood pressure.

This set of illnesses is referred to as metabolic syndrome, and this syndrome puts one at a high risk of experiencing a heart attack and a stroke.

Why Waist Size Is a Better Predictor Than Weight?

The majority of individuals use the BMI as a criterion for determining whether they are fat. BMI is determined by taking height and weight. Although it provides an approximate idea, it lacks the location of fat.

Dr Ashish Gautam stresses that waist size is an improved prognosis of risk compared to weight. The body mass index does not reveal the fat storage locations. The size of your waist does. When a measuring tape is put round the stomach, it will give you firsthand information about the central fat.

In the case of Indian and South Asians, the risk level is less than in western populations due to the fact that the metabolic risks are met at lower body weights.

These are your risky measurement points:

Women: More than 80 cm

Men: More than 90 cm

The size thresholds of Western populations are usually larger, due to the mechanisms of metabolic risk development among the South Asians.

Measure your waist, then step on the scale before you step on the scale. When your clothing becomes more tight-fitting or your belt is becoming bigger, it could be a side effect that abdominal fat is getting out of shape.

How to Measure Your Waist Correctly?

Waist: Measuring your waist is also easy, but it should be done right. Here's how:

Straighten up and exhale normally. Take a measuring tape, and measure around your stomach. Measure halfway between the bottom rib and the top of your hip bone. Ensure that the tape is not tight. Drop your head not, or gulp your stomach.

Take measurements at the same time of day. To notice early changes, it is possible to keep track of this number once a month.

Why South Asians Are at Higher Risk?

Studies indicate that the South Asians have a tendency to accumulate more fat around the abdomen than the other groups. Their visceral fat might be more at lower levels of BMI.

That is why even a person with the appearance of normal weight could be under threat.

It depends on genetics, dieting patterns, inactive lifestyles and nutrition in childhood. The situation has been aggravated by urbanisation and the modern culture of work.

Lifestyle Choices That Cause Central Fat Gain

The amount of fat that is stored in the belly region is greatly dependent on habits on a daily basis. Dr Ashish Gautam states the fact that consuming high amounts of refined carbs and sweet foods as well as ultra-processed foods increases the level of insulin and allows the body to store fat in the stomach region. It is even more aggravated in cases of low physical activity.

Some of the key contributors are:

1. Refined Carbohydrates

Rapid increases in blood sugar are caused by white rice, white bread, bakery products, sweetened and packaged snacks. When the insulin is high, it will favour fat deposition, especially in the belly of the abdomen.

2. Sugary Beverages

Pop, unsweetened coffee and tea, canned juices none of this leaves you full.

3. Sedentary Lifestyle

According to the World Health Organisation, half of the Indians lack sufficient exercise. Prolonged sitting decreases calorie expenditure and deteriorates muscle bulk, making fat distribution worse.

4. Poor Diet Quality

The report titled 2024 State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World claims that half of the population in India cannot afford to eat a healthy diet, and almost 40 per cent of the population lacks the necessary nutrients. The high-calorie diets with low protein and fibre content contribute to central fat.

5. Stress

Chronic stress raises the concentration of cortisol, and this is associated with the accumulation of abdominal fat.

6. Poor Sleep

Sleeplessness interferes with hunger hormones, thereby causing one to overeat and hence gain weight around the waist.

Role of Hormones in Belly Fat

Fat location is related to a large extent by hormones.

The presence of insulin facilitates the storage of fats when the sugar level is elevated.

Cortisol, or the hormone of stress promotion, induces fat buildup on the belly.

Menopause causes a shift in the body whereby the fat is stored in the belly.

Men also have low testosterone, which adds up to central fat.

That is why lifestyle management does not concern only calories, but matters of how much the hormones can be balanced.

Can You Spot-Reduce Belly Fat?

Most individuals are of the opinion that doing hundreds of sit-ups will make the belly fat. This is a myth. Fat is not burnt up at a single location. The fat in the body is lost in general, and in the long run, so is the visceral fat.

According to Dr Ashish Gautam, Principal Director, Robotic and Laparoscopic Surgery, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Patparganj, New Delhi, you cannot burn fat in only one place. In addition to abdominal exercises, it will not help to be doing extra exercises to help lose belly fat. However, it requires a holistic approach.

Ways to Reduce Belly Fat

1. Increase Physical Activity

At least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activities each week are suggested, e.g., fast walking, cycling, and swimming. Include resistance exercise 2-3 days per week. Muscle helps in enhancing metabolism and diminishing visceral fat.

2. Improve Protein Intake

Consuming more protein makes one less hungry and less prone to snacks. It also helps maintain the mass of muscle in the process of losing weight. Good sources include:

Dal and legumes

Eggs

Paneer

Fish

Lean chicken

Nuts and seeds

3. Reduce Ultra-Processed Foods

Shun sugary drinks, packaged foods and deep-fried foods. Eat whole foods, such as vegetables, fruits, whole grains, and pulses.

4. Sleep Well

Goal = 7-8 hours of sleep at night. Sleep deprivation also amplifies the hunger and desire.

5. Manage Stress

The stress level can be controlled with the help of yoga, meditation, breathing exercises, and physical activity.

When Medical Treatment Is Considered?

Some people might need to have lifestyle changes only. According to Dr Ashish Gautam, bariatric surgery has become a medically accepted treatment method that individuals in the Southeast Asian population would choose where body weight exceeds specific risk limits and where there are associated diseases that result.

This includes:

Obesity above 29 with the diseases associated with obesity, such as:

Type 2 diabetes

High blood pressure

Obstructive sleep apnoea

Fatty liver disease

Severe joint disease

BMI over 35 irrespective of the accompanying disease.

The processes alter the gut-based hormones and the level of hunger experienced by an individual. They can have sustained fat loss effects, including reduction in the amount of visceral fat.

Surgery is, however, not a cosmetic operation. It is an effective treatment procedure that was advised after critical review.

Monitoring Your Risk Early

One of the aspects of health is a scale. Ashish Gautam emphasises that a waistline measurement will indicate the degree of risk. It is worth tracking the waist measurement as well as checking the blood glucose and cholesterol level to diagnose the presence of metabolic issues at a young age.

Health checks should be done periodically and include:

Waist circumference Fasting blood sugar HbA1c Lipid profile Blood pressure

Early detection of abnormalities will enable early lifestyle modification or treatment.

Why Early Action Matters?

Obesity in the abdomen is acquired gradually. Until the clothes fit tight, you may not notice it. However, even in the body there can be harmful processes that are already occurring.

Fat in the belly makes one inflammatory. Inflammation destroys blood vessels. Broken blood vessels are risk factors through which the heart and stroke are susceptible to diseases. It is always harder to undo the damage once the damage has been done.

A decrease of 5-10% of body weight will go a long way to decrease visceral fat and enhance blood sugar, cholesterol, and blood pressure.

Small Changes That Make a Big Difference

You do not have to lose weight through extreme diets and exercises. Start with:

Walking 30 minutes daily

Cutting out sugar in tea and coffee.

Avoiding packaged snacks

Eating home-cooked meals

Eating more vegetables on your plate.

Sleeping on time

It is better to be consistent rather than perfect.

Conclusion

Fat in the abdomen is not purely a cosmetic issue. It is a very powerful initial alert of health hazards. The figure on the scale does not give the complete picture. The waist circumference gives lots of insight into how well you are metabolised, rather than your entire weight.

Early awareness is extremely important in India, where the problem of abdominal obesity is escalating in the youth, especially among the young adults.

Even an ordinary measuring tape can serve as a potent screening device. When your waist measure is over 80 cm (women) or 90 cm (men), then it is time to act, not to panic, but to take some positive measures.

Risk can be dramatically decreased through healthy dieting, exercise, sleep, reduction of stress, and medical advice in cases of necessity.

What is happening in your body is what defines your health, not the way you appear. And not even an examination under a microscope will be the most useful health check; sometimes, you only need hands around the waist.

Add The HealthSite as a Preferred Source

Disclaimer: Dear readers, this article provides general information and advice only. It is not at all professional medical advice. Therefore, always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for more information. TheHealthSite.com does not claim responsibility for this information.