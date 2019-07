Abdominal bloating is a common problem that causes discomfort, a little bit of pain and, sometimes, social embarrassment. In this condition, you may experience a tightness in the stomach, which also looks larger than normal. This could be a temporary problem caused by indigestion and gas. In such cases, it is not a cause for concern. But, if it is accompanied by missed periods, it is time to see a doctor. But abdominal bloating and missed period are signs of some health disorder.

In most cases, missed periods are caused by stress, heavy exercises, low body fat, hormonal imbalances or even pregnancy. In rare cases, irregular periods are a sign of something serious. If it is accompanied by abdominal bloating, you need to see a doctor to rule out serious health disorders.

CAUSES OF ABDOMINAL BLOATING AND MISSED PERIOD

One missed period is not reason enough to hit the panic button. But if you miss your periods for more than two to three months, it could be due to some underlying medical disorder. Here, we take a look at what may cause abdominal bloating and missed periods.

Ovarian cysts

Ovarian cysts are fluid-filled sacs or pockets in an ovary or on its surface. These are common in women with regular periods. They are harmless and disappear on their own after a few months. But ruptured ovarian cysts can cause serious problems. One of the early signs of this is abdominal bloating. Other symptoms are usually missed or irregular periods, nausea, vomiting, painful bowel movements and pain during sex. These cysts are usually harmless but severe pelvic infections can also cause ovarian cysts.

What to do: Consult a doctor if you experience any pain in your abdominal region or pain during sex. It could be due to infections, hormonal problems, endometriosis or even pregnancy. Proper medication will easily resolve this disorder. Post-menopausal women may require surgery if the cyst changes size or is painful. Hormonal birth control pills are also effective in lowering the incidences of ovarian cysts.

Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS)

This is a common problem faced by women. It happens when there is an imbalance in oestrogen and progesterone hormones. This can cause irregular periods and a bloated feeling in the abdomen, affect fertility and cardiac function. It could be due to low-grade inflammation or excess insulin and androgen. It could also be a hereditary condition. PCOS also causes unnatural hair growth on the face and body. In certain cases, it can lead to baldness.

If left untreated, it can cause infertility, diabetes, heart diseases, severe liver inflammation, metabolic disorders and even endometrial cancer.

What to do: Early diagnosis and treatment will reduce the risk of long-term health complications. If you have any symptoms, consult your doctor immediately. Also, if you are overweight, try and lose weight. Obesity can cause unnecessary complications. Birth control pills and diabetes drugs can help in this condition.

Ovarian cancer

Ovarian cancer is any cancerous growth in the ovaries. It is the fifth most common cause of cancer-related deaths in women. A missed period or unusually heavy bleeding can be early signs of ovarian cancer. Other symptoms may include bloating, pelvic or abdominal pain or cramps, loss of appetite, constipation and frequent urination.

Risk factors for developing ovarian cancer include family history, old age, obesity and reproductive history. This cancer often goes undetected until it has spread to the pelvis and abdomen. But if caught in its early stage, this can be treated successfully.

What to do: If you exhibit any symptoms, go in for a check-up. A family history of ovarian cancer or breast cancer can increase your risk. Oral contraceptives can help but don’t self-medicate because these have their own side-effects. If you fall in the high-risk group, your doctor may recommend surgical removal of your ovaries. He may also recommend radiotherapy and chemotherapy.

Endometriosis

This is a painful condition where the tissues that line the inside of your uterus grows outside your uterus. It affects the ovaries, fallopian tubes and the tissue lining your pelvis. This is a painful condition that leads to infertility. Bloating and irregular periods are also symptoms of this condition. Other symptoms include Pelvic pain and cramps, fatigue, diarrhoea, constipation and pain during sex. Sometimes, it can also cause excessive bleeding.

What to do: An early diagnosis can mean successful treatment. Call your doctor if you experience any of the symptoms. If left untreated, it can lead to cancer.

TREATMENT OPTIONS

Your doctor will first treat the underlying causes of abdominal bloating and missed period. He may prescribe birth control pills, thyroid hormones and pituitary hormones initially. Once, after proper tests and diagnosis, he will be able to start the right treatment procedure for the real disorder that is causing these problems.

LIFESTYLE MEASURES FOR TACKLING ABDOMINAL BLOATING AND MISSED PERIOD

Abdominal bloating and missed period are signs of some health disorder. You need to seek medical treatment to find out exactly what you are suffering from. But you can take some tips from us and get relief from these symptoms. These tips will also improve your overall health and help in the treatment of the disorder that is causing these symptoms.

Follow a healthy diet

A healthy diet will go a long way in providing relief. Eat lots of fruits and vegetables, avoid fatty foods, say no to extra salt and stay hydrated. This will help in reducing abdominal bloating. Caffeine can cause bloating. So, limit your tea and coffee intake.

Exercise regularly

Regular exercise will help but too much physical activity can make you miss periods. So, practice moderation.

Avoid stress

Stress can lead to missed periods. So, try to keep your stress level down. Go for a walk, meditate, listen to calm music. All of this will help you relax.

Eat smaller meals

Eat small meals every 2 hours throughout the day instead of 3 large ones. Chew your food properly and eat slowly. This will reduce abdominal bloating.